Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution

Planview recently announced the arrival of Planview Roadmaps, a tailored solution that compiles an organization's strategy, the projects of individual teams, and the execution of those projects into one unified overview. This innovative tool is designed to boost business adaptability by providing a platform on which organizations can monitor and react to shifts that occur across various teams, approaches, and tools.

For an enterprise to survive amid fierce competition, it's critical to rapidly adapt to market trends and consumer desires. Shockingly, 85% of top-tier executives believe their organization's ability to respond to change is inadequate, shared Razat Gaurav, CEO of Planview. Planview Roadmaps is designed to bridge the gap between strategy and actual work, offering every team an unrivaled business-wide visualization. This empowers leadership to promptly identify and react to shifts, ensuring that strategic adjustments effortlessly percolate down to the team level and eradicate uncertainties revolving around operationalizing strategic initiatives. The new phase of connected work is now upon us, fortifying organizations' capability to thrive in a briskly evolving environment.

Providing a connected and dynamic perspective of work, Planview Roadmaps allows companies to adapt to changes by affording visibility into both the progress of work and its dependencies. It facilitates the quick calibration to alterations and delays, and helps leaders and teams to design and evolve their plans more effectively. Initiatives are mapped to results across all teams, guaranteeing organizational alignment even when changes occur, according to the company.

Planview Roadmaps is versatile, accommodating traditional and Agile teams alike, and consolidating operational styles within different organizations. The tool encourages the exchange of knowledge related to interconnected efforts and their results, authorizing leaders and teams to efficiently manage dependencies. This means fewer delays, and with spawned in collaboration features, optimal teamwork is encouraged across a variety of methodologies.

As per Planview, the new Planview Roadmaps lets teams sync strategies with results and key milestones. Work is mapped to crucial outcomes to ensure progress on the most critical initiatives. Additionally, because planning, strategy, and outcomes are all perceptible in one view, organizations can confidently verbalize the impact of initiatives and progress of programs to drive change in the business.