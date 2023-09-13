Planview Debuts AI Assistant Copilot Aimed at Revolutionizing Connected Work

The project management titan Planview, has taken the wraps off its cutting-edge AI assistant, known as Planview Copilot. This AI forefront technology was showcased during the company's annual flagship gathering, Planview Accelerate. Copilot is set to redefine the concept of connected work through its innovative design and advanced capabilities.

Crafted with a variety of datasets, the AI assistant is poised to offer practical insights in fields such as Portfolio Management, Value Stream Management, and Agile Planning and Delivery. Its ultimate objective lies in the acceleration of strategic decisions driven by comprehensive data, all delivered via a user-friendly conversational interface.

Planview CEO, Razat Gaurav, emphasised on the system's potential at a time when digital transformation initiatives are peaking across organizations worldwide. He mentioned, 'With businesses now adopting manifold tools for their digital transformation pursuits, the need for a tool that can facilitate smarter decisions and thereby speed up commercial results, is higher than ever. Planview Copilot taps into the critical data across projects and product initiatives, and delivers insights, decision support, and actions through a simplistic, conversational interface. Our leap from being a recording system to a system that provides insights for digital transformations is extremely significant.'

One of the distinct features of Planview Copilot is its capacity to leverage data sources, an ability unparalleled by any other AI assistant in the market. The data it draws upon includes exclusive strategy-to-delivery data from several Planview solutions, including portfolio planning and enterprise agile planning. The wide spectrum of data extends further to include information from a myriad of team tools, integrated via more than 60 connectors included in Planview’s Flow Fabric.

This advanced AI assistant also has the ability to tap into the previous and current initiative data of an organization. By integrating this data with established methodologies such as Planview’s Flow Methodology and Agile Principles, Planview Copilot possesses the unique potential to guide users, enabling them to identify and address potential roadblocks through the complete strategy-to-execution phase.

Richard Sonnenblick, the chief data scientist at Planview, echoed the sentiment, arguing the significance of a comprehensive understanding of customer preferences to build the future of connected work. He elucidated how every customer’s operational data, both current and historical, undergoes meticulous analysis using AI and machine-learning methodologies. This enables prediction of task completion, early detection of tasks requiring change of direction, and highlighting discrepancies between envisaged targets and the status quo of ongoing activities. Sonnenblick further added, 'With Planview Copilot, generative AI incorporates icing on the cake by making the gateway to these advanced AI/ML insights an effortless journey.'

