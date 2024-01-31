Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Jan 31, 2024
OpenAI Expands Reach by Implementing Direct Invocations of GPTs in ChatGPT Chats

In a significant technological advancement, OpenAI has opened new doors for generative pre-training transformers (GPTs) usage. From now on, users of ChatGPT, the AI-driven conversational bot developed by OpenAI, can engage with GPTs within any ongoing chat.

This innovation signifies a considerable push for the barrier-less application of GPTs, highly sophisticated tools powered by OpenAI's AI models. Starting immediately, the paid users of ChatGPT can invoke any listed GPT in a conversation. The user simply has to type '@' and select their preferred GPT from the available options. Each invoked GPT will possess a comprehensive understanding of the conversation in progress, enabling it to weave into the dialogue seamlessly. For diverse use-cases, users can tag in different GPTs, tailoring their virtual discourse environment as per their current needs.

"The primary goal of this enhancement is to allow users to include relevant GPTs while retaining the full ambiance of the conversation," the company stated via Twitter. This community-focused development comes on the heels of the recent launch of the GPT Store. This new platform, which is accessible through the ChatGPT dashboard, is a one-stop-shop marketplace for GPTs. Emphasising accessibility and user-friendly navigation, building GPTs on this platform does not demand any previous coding experience. The GPTs could range from minimalistic to intricate designs based on the developer's preference. Several currently available GPTs include a trail recommender by AllTrails, a coding tutor courtesy of Khan Academy, and a content designer provided by Canva.

In the long run, OpenAI plans to implement widgets for developer monetization, allowing them to sell their GPTs. However, at present, there’s an immediate need to hike up GPT traffic. As per Similarweb, a renowned web analytics firm, so far, custom GPTs have contributed to only around 2.7% of ChatGPT's global web traffic. Interestingly this figure has been showing a month-over-month decline since November.

Another hurdle to cross for OpenAI is the proper moderation of its GPT Store. The store experienced an influx of romantic chatbots apps, with a fraction being sexually explicit, which contradicted OpenAI's stated guidelines, during its initial launch week. Developers were also quick to create politically themed bots, including a bot mimicking U.S. presidential candidate Dean Phillips, yet another blatant policy breach. Working with a combination of automated and human review to flag uncompliant GPTs, some of these inappropriate apps have since been retracted by OpenAI. As the company envisions a rise in the volume of GPTs, they foretell a significant increase in policy violations and moderation difficulties in the future.

As these third-generation models become more integrated, platforms like the AppMaster no-code tool can assist in further democratizing the application of their capabilities. With the development of comprehensive web, mobile, and back-end applications, AppMaster aligns with the trend of accessibility and functionality, enabling a wider audience to effectively navigate and perform in a technologically driven environment.

