OpenAI has broadened its reach with the ChatGPT app for iOS users, making it available in India, Canada, Brazil, and 30 additional countries within just a week of its U.S. launch. This expansion follows an earlier rollout of the app to 11 countries, including France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea, and the UK.

The latest list of countries gaining access to the ChatGPT app includes Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates. This expansion demonstrates the app's global potential and growing popularity.

Just six days after its release in the U.S. on May 18th, the ChatGPT mobile app garnered over 500,000 downloads, as revealed by app intelligence firm data.ai. This feat makes it one of the highest-performing newly-launched apps, outpacing other AI and chatbot applications as well as Microsoft Edge and Bing apps in terms of downloads.

Available for free download without ads, the ChatGPT iOS app allows users to engage with the generative AI-based chatbot on their iPhones. The app also offers voice input through OpenAI's speech recognition system, Whisper, and provides ChatGPT Plus subscribers with access to enhanced features via GPT-4. Users can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month in the U.S. directly through the iOS app.

Currently available only for iOS, OpenAI has plans to launch an Android version of the ChatGPT app soon. The startup, which is backed by Microsoft and prominent VC firms such as Tiger Global and a16z, aims to cater to a broader user base with the upcoming Android release.

This global expansion of the ChatGPT app comes as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is visiting several countries to engage with global policymakers and gain insight into their concerns about AI. Having met with European state heads earlier this week, he is scheduled to visit India in early June. As OpenAI continues to expand, no-code platforms like AppMaster.io present ample opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence capabilities for next-generation app development.