In a remarkable breakthrough, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app amassed over half a million downloads within its opening week, as per a Data.ai report. The app's initial numbers put Microsoft’s Bing and Edge in the rearview, showing its promising potential in the AI chatbot landscape. Although exclusively available in the US and on iOS, ChatGPT is already outpacing its competition.

Surmounting most rival apps, ChatGPT proved to be a formidable contender alongside other AI and chatbot apps, as well as Bing and Edge, which implemented OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology as two of the first third-party integrations. In May's nationwide download ranking, Bing and Edge were ahead of ChatGPT. However, ChatGPT soared past Bing's 250K and Edge's 195K installs with 480K iOS downloads in the same month.

An analysis by Data.ai unveiled ChatGPT’s success in outperforming several top AI chatbot apps in the US, many of which were generically named to capitalize on popular keywords like “AI” and “chatbot.” ChatGPT secured a spot in the top five when matched against other apps’ best five-day download periods in 2023 across the App Store and Google Play. The only app that triumphed over ChatGPT was “Chat with Ask AI,” reaching 590,000 installs from April 4-8, 2023, in comparison to ChatGPT’s 480,000 installs from May 18-22.

ChatGPT secured an astonishing record as one of the most successful new app debuts in 2022 and 2023, according to Data.ai. The app boasted 480,000 installs within its first five days post-launch, ranking as the No. 2 biggest app launch behind Truth Social, which garnered 630,000 downloads. Other notable app debuts during this period include the March 2023 launch of Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget (360,000 installs) and the 2022 releases of MyNBA2K23 (310,000 installs) and sendtit – Q&A on Instagram (260,000 installs).

Though install counts provide only a glimpse at consumer demand and are a less reliable metric than examining the active user base, ChatGPT's strong beginning bodes well for its future. However, Data.ai points out that accurate estimates for metrics like daily or monthly active users may not yet be available since the app is still new on the market.