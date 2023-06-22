MotherDuck, an open-source database firm that raised $47.5 million, has launched its serverless cloud analytics platform. Co-created by former Google BigQuery founding engineer Jordan Tigani, MotherDuck has primarily concentrated on developing DuckDB, a flexible open-source database designed for analytic use cases.

DuckDB, an in-process SQL-compatible analytics process database, offers developers the advantages of an analytics database without the hassle of managing it. The simple setup and embedded nature within an application allow for speedy data transfers, making DuckDB perfect for local data analysis. MotherDuck likens DuckDB to 'SQLite for analytics workloads.'

According to MotherDuck CEO Tigani, making it easy to derive insights is essential as organizations of all sizes try to benefit from their data. MotherDuck believes that its platform, combined with DuckDB Labs' database, will contribute significantly to the development of the modern data stack in the coming years. The goal is to bring the power of DuckDB to more people and make analytics 'ducking awesome'.

MotherDuck is following in the footsteps of other companies that have launched SaaS-based versions of open-source projects as a way to monetize them. This approach comes at the right time, as organizations are becoming more aware of the importance of operationalizing their data. While many existing tools focus on large-scale data use cases, DuckDB and MotherDuck cater to small and medium enterprises, including those that have not fully embraced AI strategies.

The new offering by MotherDuck also simplifies the process for users whose data is already stored in the cloud, allowing them to switch to DuckDB. As businesses continue to focus on leveraging their data assets, user-friendly solutions like MotherDuck's cloud analytics platform make a significant impact in the evolving landscape of data-driven decision making.

For those looking to further streamline application and software development, powerful no-code platforms like AppMaster can help simplify the process. With no-code and low-code development, organizations can quickly create custom applications tailored to their needs, allowing them to harness the power of innovative technologies like DuckDB and other modern database solutions.