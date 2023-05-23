LinkedIn has announced the expansion of its verification features to include job posts, offering reassurance and fostering trust among job seekers and recruiters. Going forward, job-related verifications will be displayed on the platform to indicate any verified details about the poster or their company.

Upon encountering verified information on job posts, users can be assured that the data has been confirmed as genuine by either the job poster, LinkedIn, or one of its partnering organizations. Verifications will reveal if the poster is linked to an official company page, has a validated work email or workplace, or if their government ID has been authenticated through CLEAR, a robust identity platform.

In a recent blog post, LinkedIn explained, We're showing these verifications to help you feel confident in your search and give recruiters the opportunity to build trust with potential candidates. The company also noted that as more users gain access to its free verification tools, even more verifications will appear alongside job opportunities.

This development comes on the heels of LinkedIn's launch of new identity and workplace verification features just last month. Unlike Twitter and Meta, LinkedIn's verification process steers clear of paid subscriptions or incorporating blue checkmarks. The company believes that verification should be available to all without any charges.

While both Twitter and Meta have combined verification with added features, LinkedIn has opted to keep its verification tools focused solely on confirming users' identities. This approach aims to provide an added layer of security to combat fake or fraudulent profiles and enhance user experience on its platform.

With these verification tools, job seekers and recruiters alike can benefit significantly from the heightened trust LinkedIn aims to inspire.