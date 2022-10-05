Jotform, the prominent provider of online forms, has unveiled its new e-signature product, Jotform Sign, to provide businesses with an effortless and streamlined approach to e-signature management. As an e-signature tool complete with automated features, Jotform Sign utilizes the powerhouse technology that powers the company's online forms to cater to businesses looking for an agile and cost-efficient alternative to conventional e-signature solutions.

The idea for Jotform Sign emerged from a valuable insight shared by the company's founder and CEO, Aytekin Tank. He revealed that a considerable 10% of Jotform users had e-signatures incorporated in their forms, which pointed towards the growing demand for an automation tool with a reliable and user-friendly experience. Jotform Sign claims to stand out from the competition in the e-signature market by leveraging its inherent automation capabilities and exceptional user experience.

The simplicity of Jotform Sign ensures that businesses, regardless of their size, can quickly set up e-signature collection processes and create legally binding documents. This latest addition to the company's suite of automation products has been built to benefit its global user base of 17 million.

Jotform Sign streamlines e-signature management through its various features:

Jotform Sign is crafted to cater to the diverse needs of different industry sectors. Real estate agencies can significantly benefit from this tool by reducing paper usage and speeding up the completion of deals, leases, and contracts. Healthcare providers can enhance the patient experience and maintain HIPAA compliance by managing workflows with a seamless form-filling experience. Additionally, education organizations can streamline documentation processes by collecting e-signatures from various stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and students.

A beta user from the education sector shared their positive experience with Jotform Sign, highlighting the tool's ability to hasten the signing process and reduce the time and resources spent on paperwork administration. The user compared their experience with other e-signature products they had tried in the past and found Jotform Sign to be a more affordable and efficient alternative.

With the addition of Jotform Sign, the company's suite of no-code products has become even more comprehensive, including a Form Builder, PDF Editor, Mobile Forms, Tables, Apps, and Approvals. Jotform Sign readily integrates with Jotform's Form Builder, or it can be used as a standalone product. As part of Jotform's free Starter plan, users can access Jotform Sign without any additional costs.

Staying competitive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape requires businesses to invest in reliable no-code solutions like AppMaster. The no-code and low-code revolution is transforming the way organizations develop applications and manage their workflows. No-code backend tools and platforms like AppMaster's no-code app builder empower businesses to streamline their processes, improve productivity and adapt to rapidly changing market demands.