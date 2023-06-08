Apple has recently revealed two major updates to Apple Wallet, alongside other features at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The upcoming iOS 17, available this fall, will enable users to set recurring payments with Apple Cash, and businesses can accept IDs stored in Apple Wallet.

These new developments build on the continuous expansion of digital IDs in Apple Wallet across the United States. Several states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland, currently support digital versions of government-issued IDs on iPhone devices. Apple has also announced plans for additional states, including Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Until now, adopting digital IDs had limited use cases, mainly confined to specific TSA checkpoints and lanes in participating airports. However, the ability for businesses to verify user ages through digital IDs stored in Apple Wallet is expected to accelerate its adoption.

With the advent of iOS 17, businesses will be able to accept IDs in Apple Wallet without extra hardware, streamlining processes like checking IDs for alcohol purchases or verifying IDs for car rentals. Establishments with age requirements, such as bars and clubs, will likely be interested in adopting this feature as well.

To utilize the service, iPhone users will simply hold their device or Apple Watch near the business's iPhone to see the requested information. Users will then authenticate and consent using Face ID or Touch ID to share their details with the business. The process mirrors how the TSA currently operates with digital IDs in Apple Wallet, where ID information is securely transmitted through encrypted communication between the users' devices and the identity reader. Biometric authentication ensures that only the person who initially added the ID can present it in Wallet.

Apple follows the ISO 18013-5 standard, which utilizes near-field communication (NFC) to establish a secure Bluetooth connection between the users' iPhones or Apple Watches and the identity reader. The company also provides two APIs for businesses, developers, and organizations that require varying degrees of identity and age verification access.

The first is a Display Only API, which allows the requester to access limited information like name, portrait, or age on a display-only basis. The other API, called Data Transfer API, requires special permission from Apple and enables businesses to store more detailed identification information from a driver's license or state ID, such as the driver's license number or address. The business or organization only receives information necessary for their specific identity verification purpose, and they are responsible for data storage and retention.

In addition to the updates to Apple Wallet, Apple Cash will now enable users to set up weekly, biweekly, or monthly payments to other recipients. Users can also automatically top off their Apple Cash balance when it runs low. These features will be available with the iOS 17 and watchOS 10 software releases later this fall.

These advancements could improve the integration and adoption of digital IDs through the support of platforms like Apple Wallet and AppMaster.io's no-code platform. This could result in greater convenience and cost-efficiency for consumers and businesses alike.