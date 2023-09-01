Groundbreaking AI Assistant By Floworks Set to Redefine How Professionals Engage with Software

Propelled by AI technology, Floworks, has embarked on an ambitious journey to redefine how professionals interact with their day-to-day software tools. Instead of employees being burdened with monotonous corporate responsibilities, the bold vision of Floworks' founders, Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava, is to have these tasks executed by an AI assistant.

The dynamic duo recently revealed securing $1.5 million in seed investment, marking a significant milestone as the pair solidifies their place among the Y Combinator's Winter '23 cohort. Esteemed investor Vinod Khosla, whose valuable feedback encouraged Biswas and Shrivastava to think bigger, has left an indelible mark on their journey. The direction of Floworks owes much to their interaction.

Describing the offering in an interview, Biswas delineated, “Our product fundamentally is an AI assistant, capable of interacting with a diverse range of software tools including Gmail, Google Calendar and Salesforce that knowledge workers engage with on a daily basis. The goal is to expedite the completion of tasks through simple instructions in natural language.”

Despite the rise of automation, Floworks is not designed to make employees redundant. Instead, it aims to enhance the work experience for employees by taking over mundane duties, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.

Currently, Floworks is centered on catering to sales scenarios while supporting several applications such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Docs, Google Calendar, and Gmail. However, the plan is to gradually integrate more applications to cater to operations, product, and other facets of a company.

Users can access the Floworks web app and begin their journey by logging into the relevant applications. From there, they can leverage the Floworks assistant via Slack, where they instruct the bot in plain language to perform specific tasks. This can include adding new contacts to the CRM database, creating calendar invites, or drafting and sending introductory emails.

Each requested action triggers a confirmation notification from the Floworks assistant. Should additional information or clarification be necessary, the assistant instinctively launches a conversation request in Slack. The founders also have their sights set on forthcoming support for Microsoft Teams.

The project is currently in its beta phase with several paying clients. Biswas and Shrivastava reported an ARR nearing $250,000. Moving forward, they plan to explore revenue growth opportunities via partnerships with various channel contributors.

Notched for its uniqueness, the Floworks solution encourages interoperability across several applications, setting it apart from larger corporations that generally focus on their own product families. Amid concerns of market incumbents' abilities to create a comparable solution, the co-founders remain spirited, hoping to rise above competition due to their product's cross-application functionality. “Diversity is key to creating a product we aspire to build. We envision our product revolutionizing the way software has always been used since its inception,” stated Shrivastava.