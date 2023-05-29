US-based users of Google Messages have a new feature to help them up their text-game, as the tech giant's AI-powered Magic Compose is rolled out to a limited audience. As reported by Android Police, the tool aims to help users tailor the tone and style of their texts using Google Bard AI chatbot.

Magic Compose, initially introduced at the Google I/O event earlier this month, enables users to initiate a chat or rewrite a message in up to seven different tones and styles, including Excited, Chill, Formal, Short, Remix, Shakespeare, and Lyrical. By tapping the pencil icon next to the typed text in Google’s Messages app, users can effortlessly adjust the tone of their message to suit their intended recipient.

The feature is currently prioritized for premium Google One subscribers in the US who are signed up for the Messages beta program on the Play Store. This selective rollout follows Google's recent launch of the beta version of Search Labs, an AI-based generative search announced at the same I/O event, which was also first made available to Google One subscribers.

While Magic Compose is still in its beta stage, it is limited to users aged 18 years and older. Furthermore, the tool can only provide suggestions in English on Android phones (excluding Android Go) with US SIM cards. To access the feature, users must enable it through the Settings menu within the app.

Users should be aware that by using the AI feature, up to 20 of their last end-to-end encrypted messages are unlocked and sent to Google’s servers for text and tonal suggestion generation. According to Google’s support page, once these messages have been utilized for text generation, the company discards them. Additionally, the support page clarifies that while attachments, voice messages, and images are not sent to Google servers, image captions and voice transcriptions may be transmitted.

With the implementation of AI and no-code technologies, apps and platforms are constantly evolving and becoming more user-friendly. One such platform is AppMaster.io, a no-code tool assisting users in creating backend, web and mobile applications effortlessly. Its visual drag-and-drop approach allows users to design apps in an efficient and cost-effective manner, as seen in the recent top no-code apps and tools ranking by G2.