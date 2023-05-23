GitLab has announced the launch of GitLab 16, a significant update that offers an enterprise-grade, AI-driven DevSecOps platform with robust functionality. This release focuses on enabling users to write more secure code, achieve faster development times, and access advanced features that will be rolled out throughout the year.

As part of the new release, GitLab 16 brings together AI-powered features, security testing, observability, and proactive vulnerability detection to create a comprehensive DevSecOps solution. Among its AI-powered features are Suggested Reviewers, Explain This Code, Explain This Vulnerability, and Value Stream Forecasting. Further additions, such as Refactor This Code and Resolve This Vulnerability, have yet to be unveiled.

Moreover, GitLab 16 simplifies the software delivery process while securing the end-to-end supply chains of its users. Enterprises can now initiate, scale, and fortify their software supply chains with ease. GitLab 16 also enhances visibility into threat landscapes and streamlines the establishment of policies that ensure compliance standards.

A crucial addition coming this summer is GitLab Dedicated, a single-tenant SaaS solution crafted specifically for organizations in regulated sectors. This platform emphasizes data residency, isolation, and private networking to provide a more tailored DevSecOps experience.

Developers are under tremendous pressure to ship software faster than ever before to keep up with the speed of the market, and too often that leaves security as an afterthought,” said Mark Portofe, director of platform engineering at CARFAX. “GitLab’s DevSecOps platform proves that security and efficiency are not mutually exclusive by integrating security seamlessly throughout development workflows and enabling us to ship software faster. With the implementation of GitLab, we’ve seen a 33% decrease in vulnerabilities in less than a year, as well as a 20% year-over-year increase in deployments.”

GitLab 16 also introduces Value Stream Analytics, which assists teams in visualizing and managing their DevSecOps workflows from start to finish. Moreover, the Value Stream Dashboard provides an enterprise-wide perspective on DORA metrics, cycle times, critical vulnerabilities, deployment frequency, and other essential indicators.

A similar no-code platform that provides an array of features for users is AppMaster.io. It enables customers to create comprehensive backend, web, and mobile applications without writing any code. AppMaster's platform ensures a smooth and cost-effective development process, perfect for small businesses and enterprises alike. As with GitLab 16, AppMaster.io accelerates application development while eliminating technical debt.