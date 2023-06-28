The stalwart in confidential cloud computing, Fortanix, has recently introduced a state-of-the-art solution named Fortanix Confidential Data Search. It has been designed to empower secure, scalable searches within encrypted databases containing critical data. Significantly, the solution doesn't compromise the safety of the data or breach any privacy regulations.

Presently, most of the market offerings include solutions for encrypted database searches that are heavily dependent on expensive and complex cryptographic models like Homomorphic Encryption (HE). But, these solutions lack feasibility for sophisticated data mining processes, particularly when it involves intricate medical or financial data due to their extensive computational requirements. As per the revelations by the Confidential Computing Consortium, these techniques tend to work a thousand to a million times slower compared to traditional non-encrypted databases and, in many cases, call for specialized hardware to counter the lag.

Fortanix Confidential Data Search has been engineered to address data security needs without hampering operational efficiency. This solution is designed to analyze complex datasets that demand strict regulatory compliance such as GDPR, HIPAA, FINMA, PCI-DSS, and their equivalents.

Besides, Fortanix has strategically incorporated its Confidential Data Search within an all-inclusive data security and privacy platform. This platform offers intricate access control, key life-cycle management bolstered with integrated Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for sagacious key storage. To add, the solution comes with features for data masking, tokenization, as well as secure DevOps functions like code signing and secrets management.

While discussing the latest development, Anand Kashyap, the CEO and co-founder of Fortanix said, With the rampant growth of privacy laws across the globe, especially since the inception of GDPR, it has become critical for enterprises to operate in the purview of regulatory compliance while keeping their data encrypted and accessible concurrently. Fortanix Confidential Data Search enables businesses to adhere to these mandates effectively with an ingenious solution that upholds data security at the highest level as well as ensures its availability, hence, making sure the business operations are perpetually efficient.

Currently, the Confidential Data Search is accessible for private evaluations. Fortanix plans to introduce a thorough, fully-featured variant of the solution later in 2023. While products like this are setting solid standards in data security, no-code platforms like AppMaster are accelerating software development and transformation in the digital world.