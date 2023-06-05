At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has announced the introduction of a new journaling app titled Journal, exclusively for users of iOS 17. Designed to rival existing journal apps like Day One, this app allows users to maintain a record of their day-to-day experiences and ideas.

Leveraging on-device machine learning, the Journal app offers users personalized writing prompts based on relevant data retrieved from their iPhones. The app curates suggestions from various sources such as location, music, workouts, and photos. Users have control over the information they choose to include or exclude in their journal, as well as the suggestions they're willing to save.

The app also features scheduled notifications for the beginning or end of the day, serving both as writing reminders and notifications for newly available suggestions. Apple has developed Journal with privacy in mind, ensuring that user entries are protected with end-to-end encryption and on-device processing. Moreover, users have the option to lock their journals for added security.

Before the arrival of the Journal app, iPhone users relied on other apps or the iPhone's built-in Notes app for journaling purposes. The launch of this dedicated journaling platform will be seen as a challenge to existing app makers, who often criticize Apple for adopting ideas from the broader app development community. Some even accuse the tech giant of sherlocking popular app categories, referring to its habit of incorporating successful ideas from other app developers and partners. Apple is currently facing a Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation concerning alleged anticompetitive practices in the App Store and other aspects of its business.

The unveiling of a dedicated journaling app by Apple doesn't come as a complete surprise, considering Bloomberg had reported several months ago that the company intended to launch such an app. This move further reinforces Apple's ongoing efforts to cement its presence in the mental and physical health technology market.

