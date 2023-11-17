Android Development Team Rolls Out a Host of New Features to Boost App Growth

In recent developments, Google’s Android development team announced several strategic changes intended to benefit Android developers and the continued expansion of their apps.

The team disclosed new features that boost functionality around the creation and management of Google Play listings. Developers can now confidently save their listings as drafts, schedule their release at predetermined times, and test those listings with a subset of their audience. This augments existing features deployed earlier, such as specialized store listings for different user groups and insights linked to deep links.

Updates are also lined up for the price experiments feature, an asset allowing developers to test various price points and adjust them to suit local purchasing power. Developers from the next month will be able to save these price experiments as drafts, excise variants to optimize performance, view warning alerts about price configuration problems and can assign the “winning” price to all products.

In addition, developers can now display their available products with regional relevance more efficiently. This is accomplished by leveraging the getBillingConfigAsync API to identify the user’s region.

Another innovation includes the expansion of real-time notifications aimed at developers. It will cover one-time and voided purchases, enhancing communication efficiency.

Aiming to offer billing flexibility among developers, alternative billing APIs will be made available in over 35 markets. This offers a smoother billing experience to launch apps for users in markets that prefer alternative payment methods. Eliminating the necessity of building and maintaining choice screens or managing alternative billing settings, this feature enables seamless transactions reported through the API will be reflected in top charts and featured in developer reports. These reports contain valuable data such as exchange rates, app package ID and service fee rates.

Developers will also gain access to a plethora of metrics to aid in monitoring their apps for unwanted behaviors, which will enhance the general quality of apps. New tools offer access to hourly vitals data during release rollouts, three years of vitals data for long-term trend analysis, per-device metrics, alerts that are triggered when per-device thresholds reach 8%. Also featured are recommended troubleshooting solutions for Android Studio errors and the option to grant team members restricted access to app quality information.

The Play Integrity API in its final iteration is designed to minimize app tampering. The recently announced new features enhance user experiences further by ensuring Play Protect remains switched on, and developers can manage Play Integrity API integration directly from the Google Play SDK Console. Moreover, the latest addition of the low-latency Play Integrity API standard requests has now been made widely available. As claimed by Google, they can provide integrity verdicts 10 times faster.

These steps not only recognise the tireless efforts and dedication of Android developers around the world.