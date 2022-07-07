A few years back, business owners struggled to find a business solution with traditional app development as it required more time and budget. Previously, app developers were skeptical about low code technology. But today, the popularity of low-code tools helps the development teams upgrade the product quality and deploy apps faster. IT professionals use low-code technology for app development, workflow integration, automation, and better user experience. So, the concept of low code is on its high in 2022 and will continue to flourish in the upcoming years. This technology helps businesses in app development, provides apps for business integration, and offers support to build a strong online presence.

Reasons why IT engineers should embrace low-code

Gartner predicts that low code technology has grown by 23% in the current year. Furthermore, according to the Gartner review, low-code tools will remain the prominent element of the low-code development technology by 2022. You might be wondering why IT engineers need to embrace low-code technology. In this article, we will discuss the reasons to welcome low-code technology, its benefits, and the best example of low-code. Let's begin with the reasons:

Cheaper and Faster Solution

In the app development industry, there is a heap of workload, so more employees are required to recruit for timely development. Due to the increased demand of businesses, IT teams find it difficult to hire more people to provide faster development solutions as it will increase their budget. To reduce the technical debt, developers need to embrace low code technology for faster and cheaper app development. Implementing low code technology will provide a higher level of abstraction, automated testing, and instant app deployment.

The noticeable thing is that developers need not create an app design from scratch when implementing low code for app development. With the low code technology, the app deployment completes in 2 sprint cycles to meet the business needs. Studies suggest that by implementing low-code technology, you can provide business solutions 3-5 times faster than traditional development, and it helps to reduce the workload and technical debt.

Easy to learn

Low-code technology requires a short learning curve from developers with limited coding knowledge. So, an experienced developer guides the beginners and trains them for app development with limited coding skills. Furthermore, low code can help businesses replace a skilled developer in case of a sudden exit. Dr. Rosaria Silipo, a data scientist at KNIME, explained how implementing low code technology can simplify the app requirements and guide the development team to build apps faster. She further stated that low-code tools are an effective way to integrate all business departments. Implementing low code helps the IT professionals save time and spend more time on the coding section.

Copado, senior product director at Gloria Ramchandi, agreed that implementing low code technology allows the development team to update the business environment through faster app development. She further stated that IT companies should embrace low-code to meet the fast-growing needs of the business with the help of development solutions. So, low-code technology is on its high because it has broken the code barrier that helps the development teams to provide apps in reduced time with more innovation.

Simplify the process of integration

It's easy to develop apps with low code, and this technology helps enterprises integrate all the apps for a smooth workflow. App development through low code provides a systematic workflow between services and systems of a business. Retool, the developers advocate at Chris Smith Recognizing, considers this app integration a challenge. They stated that business integration with apps is increasingly exploding. Today, cloud apps help business to manage their workflow more efficiently. Due to the high penetration of cloud apps, customized apps are difficult to integrate. So, low-code technology has come a long way to connect multiple apps to help businesses manage their workflow.

Up-to-date development

Today, business requires up-to-date development solutions for flexible safety requirements. The reason is that rewriting the outdated apps can cause problems with old safety needs and business requirements with an inflexible workflow. In this regard, low-code allows the app development over the legacy systems, allowing developers to develop an app from basic IT infrastructure. Gartner termed this approach as two-speed IT architecture for development. With the help of low-code tools, enterprises can perform digitalization on the flexible layer of IT systems. In this way, low code is a paradigm shift in the IT sector.

Business automation

Businesses are on a thrive to improve the employee experience by integrating the workflow. In this regard, business automation is crucial to managing the business process smoothly. Mahesh Rajasekharan, CEO of Cleo, believes that low code is the best development option to automate the business process and reduce manual processes. More specifically, companies have learned to shift their manual process to technology that keeps continuing their business operation during a pandemic. To automate the business process, companies will embrace low code technology to eliminate the risks of core business operations.

Examples of no-code technology

No-code has gained immense popularity due to the faster development solutions. Many industries are embracing low code to digitalize their business operations. Let's take a look at the most famous industries embracing this technology:

Finance industry

The finance industry is implementing low-code technology for rapid app development. This emerging technology allows app development at low cost and reduced time with the data handling from both directions.

Logistics industry

The logistics industry is on its high after embracing low-code apps. These low-code apps for logistics provide inventory management, price scanning through barcodes, and delivery updates.

Manufacturing industry

The manufacturing industry manages its operations through apps including order management, quality assurance, and invoicing. In this regard, low code has helped the manufacturing industry to boost its sales with full-fledged features.

Retail industry

The retail industry flourishes with proper inventory management. In this regard, low-code apps are improving the inventory by reducing the time of sorting, counting, and reporting.

Conclusion

In recent years, the surge in app development has boosted the low code for cost and time optimization. The popularity of low code technology is because of the pressure on IT teams to deliver the apps in a short time. Therefore, implementing low-code helps the IT teams to provide faster and cheaper business solutions. We hope you are clear about the importance of low-code technology in the IT sector to revamp the business industry through rapid app development. For app development with low code, we recommend you try AppMaster for faster and cheaper solutions with limited coding knowledge.