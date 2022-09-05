Large-scale organizations and enterprises have a lot of strict deadlines to meet and regulations to follow. They have to deal with a wide range of tasks on a regular basis. As a result, it is important to streamline business operations to minimize time and financial expenses.

One of the best ways to optimize businesses is to integrate enterprise mobile app development procedures with the help of modern technology. A significant majority of enterprise-level businesses rely on mobile enterprise apps to maximize the efficiency of both the employees and clients.

However, it would help if you kept in mind that an enterprise app is different from the traditional apps we use and see in our daily lives. The majority of the apps developed for large-scale businesses are meant to solve a particular problem of a specific company. There are numerous nuances and pitfalls of enterprise app development procedures. Therefore, this article aims to discuss the various aspects of enterprise mobile app development in detail.

What is enterprise mobile application development?

Enterprise mobile app development is the process of developing and deploying scalable mobile applications to facilitate enterprises in streamlining their business operations and boosting productivity. Other than increasing productivity and decreasing cost, the purpose of using mobile enterprise applications is to provide user-oriented software to engage with clients and employees in the best way possible.

An enterprise mobile app's specific benefits and features greatly vary from situation to situation. It can be created for both internal and external purposes. Similarly, such apps can be similar to the numerous apps available in the market, or they can be completely unique software solutions to fulfill certain requirements of an organization.

Examples of mobile enterprise apps

If you want your mobile enterprise app to be successful and climb the charts on mobile play stores like Google Play Store and iOS Store, you should look at some of the popular examples of enterprise apps.

Efficient development, comprehensive testing, and the implementation of reliable marketing strategies are some of the most important factors that make an enterprise app stand out from the competition and make your business a roaring success. Following are some of the popular enterprise mobile apps operating in the market.

Zoom

Zoom is one of the most popular free options that allow people to communicate anywhere in the world at any time. You can download it and install it on multiple devices like Android, Windows, and Mac. Many successful firms utilize Zoom for communication reasons such as meetings, webinars, etc.

The following graph shows the revenue of Zoom over the four years. The massive boost in Q2 2020 is due to the coronavirus pandemic when people all over the world started using Zoom for video conferencing.

MailChimp

Most likely, you are familiar with MailChimp. It was among the first and simplest methods for non-technical folks to compose an email. MailChimp keeps providing excellent service by regularly updating its user interface. MailChimp has managed to become one of the most successful enterprise platforms for marketing and branding purposes.

Telegram

Currently, this non-gaming software is the most downloaded one worldwide. A cloud-based messaging application called Telegram already has millions of users. What distinguishes Telegram from the other chat applications? Both swiftness and safety show that it has been designed after carefully considering the factors that affect an enterprise app.

AppMaster for CAD Systems

Automation of the Autodesk order management system was created with no-code help. It allows placing orders with distributors on Autodesk systems, receiving license subscriptions, accessing leads, and more.

What is the importance of enterprise mobile application development?

The significance of mobile enterprise apps can be judged by the fact that research from Allied Market Research shows that the global enterprise application market was worth $238.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $527.40 billion by 2030.

Several different factors are causing a massive surge in the popularity of mobile enterprise mobile apps. It is becoming essential for all modern businesses and executive leaders who want to enjoy the benefits of the digital revolution.

Implementing modern digital tools, technology, and strategy allow companies to digitize and speed up their processes, increasing productivity and customer growth. Several other benefits of enterprise mobile app development will be discussed throughout this article.

How can enterprise app development accelerate your business growth?

There are many different factors due to which businesses need to invest in efficient and reliable enterprise app development procedures. A well-developed enterprise mobile app can accelerate your business growth by improving your business in numerous ways.

Enterprise mobile app development does not only increase employee productivity but also reduces the company's expenses to a great extent. It allows you to store and organize massive data and analyze it to make better business decisions. Keep reading to check out the different benefits of enterprise app development that help you grow your business.

Increase employee productivity

With the help of mobile business apps, workers and companies may upload all the crucial data at any time, enabling them to access the stored information from any location. Furthermore, since data can be conveniently accessible in a real-time environment, which saves time on data processing and arrangement, employee productivity is increased. It also spares the employees from maintaining data regularly, increasing their productivity level manually.

No matter where they are, businesses that depend heavily on drivers, technicians, or delivery boys must always be linked. The answer to how to grow a service firm is via mobile enterprise applications. These applications link employees and the business while also keeping consumers informed.

Increase profitability

In order to provide a seamless user experience and simple navigation, the business invests more money in the design as well as the development of the app. It becomes even more critical for large-scale companies because they must provide a satisfying user experience to establish a large successful business. Less maintenance expense, frequent upgrades, and high user engagement with enterprise applications are some incredible elements for enhancing your company's return on investment.

Quick and easy task management

The ability to easily organize and assign tasks is made possible when all the information is at your fingertips.

Furthermore, by having choices for monitoring personnel, meetings, and company operations, to mention a few, the administration can make knowledgeable decisions rather than letting people's views affect them. Ultimately, streamlining mundane management tasks is a major benefit of mobile enterprise apps.

Workflow automation

Enterprise application integration (EAI), which incorporates essential app functionality into a user-friendly interface, aids in optimizing company operations. Furthermore, it improves process openness and collaboration across departments. Without creating application-specific interfaces and connecting them point-to-point, the automation of processes with EAI enhances cooperation within groups and teams.

Enhance productivity

An enterprise app may alert staff members to meetings, cancellations, announcements, and other significant events. Similar software is used to deliver birthday greetings or event-related information. All of these activities not only boost company productivity more quickly but also foster a positive corporate culture.

Analyze data insights

Businesses may get fresh information for improved decision-making by incorporating the most recent technologies. Enterprise applications hold the key to growing a service-based organization. The data that service organizations get is what they utilize to operate, and with the aid of applications, this data can be used to determine the amount of growth, risk management tactics, and much more.

Improve customer satisfaction

The combination of all the advantages you just read and crucial elements like impenetrable security, data encryption, interoperability, and real-time data access enables companies to provide a genuine client experience. A user-friendly and secure enterprise mobile app means you can reach more potential customers and turn them into loyal clients.

How do I make my mobile enterprise app faster?

Before moving towards the actual quick process of developing mobile enterprise apps, it is crucial to consider some critical factors.

Factors to consider before enterprise mobile app development

Following are the major factors that you must consider before starting the enterprise mobile app development process for businesses:

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI)

Your UI and UX are interwoven, and your UX represents your brand to customers and prospects. The touchpad has fundamentally altered how people use digital devices. Thanks to the rising popularity of smartphones, mobile app developers have been able to provide amazing user engagement and experience with only a few clicks. Consequently, UI/UX is now a boon for enterprises and developers alike.

Suppose an app, especially an enterprise mobile application, does not have a user-friendly interface and satisfying user experience. In that case, it can damage the organization's reputation and might cause the user to stop using your app.

Analyze the target audience

One of the most crucial factors business owners must take into account before having their enterprise application built and developed is understanding the customer base.

The users who will use the app, their age range, and the nation you want to target are important considerations while building and deploying enterprise apps.

Business goals

It's critical to first identify your development objectives, including the problems they will address and the benefits to your business. For example, if you intend to create a mobile enterprise app for your customers, you need to make a list of all the issues that need to be resolved. Consider your workers' expectations and needs for a mobile business app while developing a solution for them.

Select platform

The other corporate application characteristics are influenced by the platform you choose. Suppose you decide to have an app built. In this case, attempt to have the broadest audience possible. The two most widely used platforms at the moment are Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

Integration

Since the primary purpose of building mobile enterprise apps is to ensure better business management, it is critical that you consider what kind of integrations you will need in the future. For instance, integrating the app with popular payment gateways like PayPal is typically essential for most companies that provide online products and services.

You most likely already utilize a corporate system for regular company operations. Your new corporate mobile app must adapt to the organization's infrastructure to avoid substantial disruptions. Because of this, having adaptable APIs that make it easier for third parties to integrate with your present operating procedures is essential.

Security

After deciding to build a mobile enterprise app, you must consider important matters, including the usage, transmission, and storage of the company's data. Employees' personal and business data are saved on the same smartphone to install mobile company applications. To that end, you must foresee every scenario and create an impenetrable system. Simple passwords are not allowed since they might jeopardize the company's financial stability and security.

Data Analytics

The analytics tool helps you identify the features and capabilities of your app. It affects crucial factors like user engagement with certain events and helps with user retention. Brands may use analytics to enhance the performance of the large-scale app as a whole. It is possible to identify users' specific functionality requirements and preferences via rigorous research. You may use mobile analytics to save data and utilize it intelligently in order to increase your app's performance and effectiveness.

Agile development

This process stands for incremental and methodical software development. Since the Agile methodology specifies design, development, and testing techniques systems throughout the whole software lifecycle, it is ideal for corporate mobile app development.

This development technique enables one to go back and make changes while continuing to build the project. It would thus be preferable to use the Agile technique while developing a mobile business app. Additionally, by using this technique, you will be able to test the app's initial MVP version.

Making an enterprise mobile app quickly

The traditional app development procedure has become inefficient to a great extent because it requires a significant amount of time, energy, and money. Nowadays, a wide range of no-code platforms like AppMaster allows you to build scalable, secure, sophisticated, and user-friendly enterprise mobile apps.

The top five steps involved in thorough but quick, enterprise mobile app development, are:

Step 1 – Analyze requirements and specifications

An idea is the foundation of any kind of mobile application. You should thoroughly analyze your requirements and create a detailed app specifications document to complete the enterprise mobile app development process efficiently. Make sure that you are thoroughly specifying the objectives and prerequisites. Research the expectations of your target audience to ensure you are developing a mobile enterprise app that will make them happy and satisfied.

Step 2 – Platform selection

Because you must choose the platform for your work, it's a standard step in each mobile development process.

The creation of enterprise applications is not an exception. However, in this instance, you must decide on iOS and Android at the same time. Why? It's doubtful that all of your workers' smartphones are iOS or Android-based. Before developing a mobile app for them, you must think about this matter.

Step 3 – Create wireframe / prototype

The mobile app's prototype is a model that demonstrates the app's features and potential uses. This stage is essential because it allows you to preview how corporate mobile apps could seem in the future. A modification may always be made throughout the development stage. You may save time and money on development after testing a functional model. Prototyping is important for almost every other app, but it is critical in enterprise mobile app development to get the best results. A large-scale company is likely to create a prototype and also test it with some people from the target audience to get feedback before proceeding towards the complete development and deployment of a mobile enterprise app.

What do consumers hope the new app will deliver? They first wish to have an easy-to-use and clear design. Even high-grade functioning won't be possible without these two parts. Your design team shouldn't include excessive information in the corporate app. Better put on the simple. This software is for professional use only; it is not for enjoyment. Bear it in mind. The good thing is that designing an efficient enterprise mobile application is easier now with drag-and-drop app builders like AppMaster. It provides you with a wide range of visual coding tools and functionalities through which you can develop a sophisticated app.

During this phase, you may have your staff test the app. The best beta testers are your staff since they are end users. A QA department is often present in enterprises that build applications. Quality assurance engineers test the mobile application to detect and correct all the issues. Employees may, however, fully immerse themselves in their new work tool during beta testing. You just need something to get started. The cost and duration of the procedure may vary depending on your needs.

What is the future of enterprise applications?

The popularity and functionality of mobile enterprise apps are expected to keep increasing as more and more organizations and businesses realize the power of modern technology.

Following are some of the most important technologies that are expected to become popular in enterprise apps:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

A company's use of AI extends beyond enhancing the consumer experience. Technology has the potential to impact practically every aspect of a company, including HR, Marketing, Operations, and Finance. The evolution of AI tools and technology is prompting many enterprises to enhance the development of AI-based enterprise apps.

Augmented and virtual reality

Since a few years ago, complicated work processes have become interactive thanks to AR/VR technology, enabling workers to explore the nuances of their jobs visually. The technological combination demonstrates via its working model that it is a game-changer in the field of training and development.

Future business applications will function as the brain and heart of any company when developers employ the greatest enterprise application development technologies available. As technology advances, it won't come as a surprise if applications eventually manage every aspect of a company's operations. Enterprise mobility is developing quickly.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing will keep developing quickly to meet its users' shifting demands and expectations. Functionalities across several sectors will thus be enhanced. Moving to the cloud becomes crucial and the most practical method of data analysis for firms when adopting digital transformation. However, because of the shifting expectations brought about by these transfers, advanced cloud technology, as well as more robust security measures, are required.

Big data analytics

Large-scale, complex data mining is often done using tools and databases that we already have, and it is a reasonably inexpensive but very beneficial process that may be carried out by observing customer behavior. The business sector will continue to see a rise in the evaluation of massive amounts of unstructured data in a variety of forms and extensions. Simply said, it pays you by enabling you to respond more quickly, boosts online sales, and better meets customer demands.

No-Code platforms

The trend of using no-code platforms to make mobile enterprise apps quickly and efficiency is expected to keep becoming more and more popular. It allows all types of companies to make efficient and user-friendly apps within no time.

Conclusion

There are myriad benefits of developing and deploying user-friendly enterprise apps. It can be the huge boost to your business that you have been looking for. Hence, you should definitely think about developing a mobile enterprise app for your business to benefit from modern technology and the digital era.

If you also want to create a sophisticated enterprise app, you can rely on AppMaster to fulfill your requirements. It allows you to build web and mobile apps with a powerful AI-generated backend. All you have to do is use the drag-and-drop features of AppMaster to create an app as per your requirements without writing any code.