We talk a lot about the pros of no-code, it's time to talk about the cons. Are there any? Of course. Today we will consider the main ones.

Difficulty choosing the right resources

When choosing from a variety of no-code tools, it is important to be clear about what you want to create in the end. Otherwise, you can find a platform, pay a tariff, start development - and when half of the project is ready, you realize that you lack the functions to complete it. Another common scenario: paying for a feature-rich platform, most of the features of which simply won't come in handy.

Compromises often have to be made. One platform is designed for MVP only. Another is designing great web applications. The third one specializes in mobile. And to design a complex backend, only the fourth is suitable, but then the interface will be quite simple.

Often the project will be platform dependent

Not all no-code constructors create applications that can be "taken away" - that is, download the source code or binaries. The platform also works like an engine, without which the application cannot work. That means, it seems to be yours, but not completely.

If for small applications and MVP this is not critical, then for more serious and long projects the risks are higher. The platform may close. Or the quality of service and technical support will suddenly deteriorate. If the project grows or you decide to expand it, you may not have enough existing functions and capacities. Not to mention the fact that in case of technical work or failures, your resource will also be unavailable.

Dependency on a no-code platform is similar to dependence on a hosting or cloud service, but there is an important difference. If the hoster ceases to suit you, you can always (even if you hire a programmer) move the site. But if it only works on a specific platform, you will have to either accept the situation or develop a new one.

Although there is a positive trend: designers are gradually abandoning attempts to "bind" users. After all, the no-code market is growing, there are more tools, and the ability to provide an independent application is a serious competitive advantage.

Several functionality limitations

No-code development is not suitable for creating something fundamentally new. Of course, there are no-code tools for many custom tasks, business processes, and even game mechanics. In principle, it is possible to create them. But for this, you need to "decompose" the code into separate custom blocks, create templates, test on different tasks.

Therefore, users of no-code platforms will inevitably face restrictions. Sometimes literally a couple of functions are missing to complete a project. Of course, many no-code platforms allow you to add blocks of custom code, while low-code offers even more flexible development. However, neither no-code nor low-code has the same completeness as traditional development. Although many (including us) are sure that with the development of AI, everything will change. But you need to give no-code time.

Now it is better to choose a platform with a developed community, and ideally so that its developers are ready to create blocks for specific projects themselves.

It may be more expensive than you expected

No-code development is always fast, but not always cheap. Platform rates often depend not only on the functionality and service but also on the number of users of the finished application. Therefore, no-code is not always suitable for long-term projects. After all, the cost per year can be comparable to the cost of traditional development. If you also depend on the platform, you will have to pay further or develop an application from scratch.

If you decided (or originally planned) to hire a professional no-code developer, keep in mind that his work can cost up to $100 per hour or more. It's cheaper than hiring a team anyway but hardly suitable for a small startup.

Even if you are going to create a project yourself - find out how much the work of specialists on your platform (or similar ones) costs. After all, their help may be needed at any time.

Difficult to find an expert

There are not so many no-code developers who can choose the right tools for your project. Communities most often gather around large platforms or training portals: there is a lot of materials, support, and forums. But you can learn how to work with specific tools, while not knowing even half of the possibilities of no-code.

Therefore, there is still an acute shortage of experts. Sometimes you have to wait for weeks for the required specialist to become available, although the development itself will take several days.

You will have to learn in any case

Of course, most no-code constructors are intuitive. But you still have to understand the functionality, the basics of programming, the principles of operation of modern applications. And it is very important to choose the right platform - after all, despite the similarities, when working with each of them some nuances will have to be studied.

Regardless of whether you plan to create a project yourself or hire a specialist, you will have to learn development anyway. At least to find a suitable constructor and understand how successfully the work is progressing.

Do the pros outweigh cons?

Yes, of course.

Development speed, adaptability of functionality, compatibility with different platforms, no need for large teams. All of this more than compensates for the limitations and disadvantages of no-code. The main thing is to understand what is important for your project.

Does AppMaster fit you?

To understand this, familiarize yourself with the platform's capabilities in the documentation and consult with our developers in the telegram chat of the AppMaster.io community.