在线业务的成功取决于强大的网站，COVID-19 大流行期间需求的增长就证明了这一点。然而，传统的 Web 开发通常需要大量的编程知识或有限的基于模板的选项。进入no-code开发平台时代，使几乎没有或没有编码经验的用户能够创建功能强大的专业网站。 Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io 等先驱正在带头推动软件开发更易于访问和包容。

Webflow was designed to help organizations without a dedicated development team create advanced websites. By providing visual web design tools, Webflow 's platform allows marketing teams and web designers to create websites akin to those designed by front-end engineers, without writing a line of code. Such a radical approach to web development earned them a place on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies.

这种转变的核心是一种以客户授权为中心的团队文化。 Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems. Vlad Magdalin坚持认为，该公司对增强客户能力的痴迷吸引了具有帮助他人的强烈热情的个人。 Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems.

同样， appmaster .io> AppMaster.io提供了一个强大的no-code平台，可满足后端、Web 和移动应用程序开发的需求。该平台允许客户在视觉直观的环境中创建数据模型、业务逻辑、REST API 和 WSS 端点，以及 UI 和交互式组件。这彻底改变了应用程序开发过程，使其更快、更具成本效益并可供更广泛的用户使用。

受这种授权承诺Webflow has introduced collaboration tools for web design agencies and marketing teams, as well as enterprise-grade features like advanced security, custom traffic scaling, and guaranteed uptime. While such enhancements have led to growth among larger customers, Magdalin emphasizes that the aim is to expand their reach rather than targeting a more lucrative market.

设想一个任何人都可以在不依赖专家工程师的情况下创建软件的世界， Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io 都是更广泛的软件开发民主化运动的一部分。通过提供可访问的工具和平台，他们允许用户释放他们的创造力，并在此过程中重塑网络开发的未来，为全球数百万甚至数十亿人释放互联网的全部潜力。