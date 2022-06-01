新型コロナウイルス感染症パンデミック中の需要の増加が示すように、オンライン ビジネスの成功は堅牢なウェブサイトにかかっています。ただし、従来の Web 開発では、多くの場合、高度なプログラミング知識や限られたテンプレートベースのオプションが必要でした。 no-code開発プラットフォームの時代に入り、コーディング経験がほとんどないユーザーでも、高機能でプロフェッショナルな Web サイトを作成できるようになります。 Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io などの先駆者は、ソフトウェア開発をよりアクセスしやすく包括的なものにするための先頭に立って取り組んでいます。

Webflow was designed to help organizations without a dedicated development team create advanced websites. By providing visual web design tools, Webflow 's platform allows marketing teams and web designers to create websites akin to those designed by front-end engineers, without writing a line of code. Such a radical approach to web development earned them a place on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies.

この変革の中心には、顧客のエンパワーメントを中心としたチーム文化があります。 Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems.

同様に、 appmaster .io> AppMaster.ioバックエンド、Web、およびモバイル アプリケーション開発に対応する強力なno-codeプラットフォームを提供します。このプラットフォームを使用すると、顧客はデータ モデル、ビジネス ロジック、REST API、WSS エンドポイントに加え、UI や対話型コンポーネントをすべて視覚的に直感的な環境内で作成できます。これによりアプリケーション開発プロセスに革命が起こり、より高速かつコスト効率が高く、より幅広いユーザーがアクセスできるようになります。

Webflow has introduced collaboration tools for web design agencies and marketing teams, as well as enterprise-grade features like advanced security, custom traffic scaling, and guaranteed uptime. While such enhancements have led to growth among larger customers, Magdalin emphasizes that the aim is to expand their reach rather than targeting a more lucrative market.

Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io は、専門エンジニアに依存せずに誰もがソフトウェアを作成できる世界を構想し、ソフトウェア開発を民主化する広範な運動の一部です。アクセスしやすいツールとプラットフォームを提供することで、ユーザーは創造性を解き放ち、その過程で Web 開発の未来を再構築することができ、世界中の何十億人ではないにしても、何百万人もの人々がインターネットの可能性を最大限に引き出すことができます。