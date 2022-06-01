ความสำเร็จของธุรกิจออนไลน์ขึ้นอยู่กับเว็บไซต์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ซึ่งแสดงให้เห็นได้จากความต้องการที่เพิ่มขึ้นในช่วงการระบาดของ COVID-19 อย่างไรก็ตาม การพัฒนาเว็บแบบดั้งเดิมมักจะต้องการความรู้ด้านการเขียนโปรแกรมที่สำคัญหรือมีตัวเลือกที่ใช้เทมเพลตจำกัด เข้าสู่ยุคของแพลตฟอร์มการพัฒนา no-code เพิ่มศักยภาพให้ผู้ใช้ที่มีประสบการณ์ในการเขียนโค้ดเพียงเล็กน้อยหรือไม่มีเลย เพื่อสร้างเว็บไซต์ที่ใช้งานได้สูงและเป็นมืออาชีพ ผู้บุกเบิกเช่น Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io เป็นผู้นำในการทำให้การพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์สามารถเข้าถึงได้และครอบคลุมมากขึ้น

Webflow was designed to help organizations without a dedicated development team create advanced websites. By providing visual web design tools, Webflow 's platform allows marketing teams and web designers to create websites akin to those designed by front-end engineers, without writing a line of code. Such a radical approach to web development earned them a place on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies.

หัวใจของการเปลี่ยนแปลงนี้อยู่ที่วัฒนธรรมของทีมที่เน้นการเสริมศักยภาพลูกค้า Vlad Magdalin Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems.

ในทำนองเดียวกัน appmaster .io> AppMaster.io นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มที่ no-code ที่มีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งรองรับการพัฒนาแบ็กเอนด์ เว็บ และแอปพลิเคชันมือถือ แพลตฟอร์มนี้ช่วยให้ลูกค้าสร้างโมเดลข้อมูล ตรรกะทางธุรกิจ REST API และ WSS Endpoints ตลอดจน UI และส่วนประกอบแบบโต้ตอบ ทั้งหมดนี้อยู่ในสภาพแวดล้อมที่ใช้งานง่าย สิ่งนี้ปฏิวัติกระบวนการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ทำให้เร็วขึ้น ประหยัดต้นทุนมากขึ้น และเข้าถึงได้สำหรับผู้ใช้ในวงกว้าง

ด้วยแรงบันดาลใจจากความมุ่งมั่นในการเพิ่มขีดความสามารถ Webflow has introduced collaboration tools for web design agencies and marketing teams, as well as enterprise-grade features like advanced security, custom traffic scaling, and guaranteed uptime. While such enhancements have led to growth among larger customers, Magdalin emphasizes that the aim is to expand their reach rather than targeting a more lucrative market.

การจินตนาการถึงโลกที่ทุกคนสามารถสร้างซอฟต์แวร์ได้โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งพาวิศวกรผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ทั้ง Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของการเคลื่อนไหวในวงกว้างเพื่อทำให้การพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์เป็นประชาธิปไตย ด้วยการจัดหาเครื่องมือและแพลตฟอร์มที่เข้าถึงได้ ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถปลดปล่อยความคิดสร้างสรรค์และกำหนดอนาคตของการพัฒนาเว็บในกระบวนการใหม่ ปลดล็อกศักยภาพสูงสุดของอินเทอร์เน็ตสำหรับผู้คนนับล้านหรือหลายพันล้านคนทั่วโลก