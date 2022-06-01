온라인 비즈니스의 성공은 COVID-19 대유행 동안 수요 증가에서 알 수 있듯이 강력한 웹사이트에 달려 있습니다. 그러나 전통적인 웹 개발에는 상당한 프로그래밍 지식이나 제한된 템플릿 기반 옵션이 필요한 경우가 많았습니다. 코딩 경험이 거의 없는 사용자가 고도로 기능적이고 전문적인 웹사이트를 만들 수 있는 no-code 개발 플랫폼의 시대에 진입하십시오. Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io와 같은 개척자들은 소프트웨어 개발을 보다 접근 가능하고 포괄적으로 만드는 데 앞장서고 있습니다.

Webflow was designed to help organizations without a dedicated development team create advanced websites. By providing visual web design tools, Webflow 's platform allows marketing teams and web designers to create websites akin to those designed by front-end engineers, without writing a line of code. Such a radical approach to web development earned them a place on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies.

이러한 변화의 중심에는 고객 권한 부여를 중심으로 하는 팀 문화가 있습니다. Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems. Vlad Magdalin 고객 권한 부여에 대한 회사의 집착이 다른 사람을 돕고자 하는 강한 열정을 가진 개인을 끌어들인다고 주장합니다. Webflow 's co-founder and CEO, insists that the company's obsession with customer empowerment attracts individuals with a strong passion for helping others. With access to no-code tools, businesses can quickly develop sophisticated websites, and software engineers can concentrate on tackling more complex problems.

마찬가지로 appmaster .io> AppMaster.io 백엔드, 웹 및 모바일 애플리케이션 개발에 적합한 강력한 no-code 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 고객은 시각적으로 직관적인 환경 내에서 데이터 모델, 비즈니스 논리, REST API 및 WSS 끝점은 물론 UI 및 대화형 구성 요소를 만들 수 있습니다. 이는 애플리케이션 개발 프로세스를 혁신하여 보다 빠르고 비용 효율적이며 더 많은 사용자가 액세스할 수 있도록 합니다.

권한 부여에 대한 이러한 노력 Webflow has introduced collaboration tools for web design agencies and marketing teams, as well as enterprise-grade features like advanced security, custom traffic scaling, and guaranteed uptime. While such enhancements have led to growth among larger customers, Magdalin emphasizes that the aim is to expand their reach rather than targeting a more lucrative market.

Webflow and appmaster.io> AppMaster.io 모두 전문 엔지니어에 의존하지 않고 누구나 소프트웨어를 만들 수 있는 세상을 꿈꾸며 소프트웨어 개발을 민주화하려는 광범위한 움직임의 일부입니다. 액세스 가능한 도구와 플랫폼을 제공함으로써 사용자가 창의력을 발휘하고 프로세스에서 웹 개발의 미래를 재구성하여 전 세계 수십억은 아니더라도 수백만 명의 인터넷 잠재력을 최대한 활용할 수 있습니다.