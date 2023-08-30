Workspace Advances with the Introduction of Duet AI by Google

Google steps up its technological game by offering a free trial of Duet AI for its Workspace, aiming to enrich the platform's collaboration system with the inclusion of instant AI aid. The core objective of this integration lies in simplifying and enhancing the collaborative work experience for users.

Reflecting on the challenges of modern-day workloads, Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President for Google Workspace, mentioned in a blog post, 'In the contemporary work environment, the constant influx of emails, the record-high meetings, and relentless follow-ups often make work overwhelming. What if we could provide an intelligent collaboration partner that would significantly reduce that burden? Duet AI delivers just that - allowing users to focus on the crucial tasks, while handling the rest.'

Google plans to integrate Duet AI into Google Meet with a vision to enhance meeting experiences, resolving impediments like audio/video quality, sluggish internet connections, and language barriers. The new inclusion seeks to increase participant visibility and improve audio clarity through features simulating a studio-like presence, spotlighting lighting and sound effects.

To make collaboration efficient, dynamic tiles and face identification will offer individual video frames with names for participants joining remotely in meeting rooms. Google Meet will now feature real-time translations, auto translating captions in 18 different languages. The platform will now identify multiple languages spoken and present instantaneous translations.

Additionally, with the ‘take notes for me’ trait, Duet AI possesses the ability to jot down notes, tasks, and capture video clips in real time, subsequently sending a recap to all attendees post-meeting. Another noticeable feature, ‘attend for me,’ enables Duet AI to be present in a meeting on behalf of users, thus conveying their messages and ensuring a summarized recap for them.

Google is also presenting a series of updates including a revamped user interface, new quick-access buttons, and an enhanced search function to aid users in managing their interactions effectively. Also, users can now engage with Duet AI through a chat function, inquiring about their content, receiving document outlines from shared spaces, and retrospect past discussions they might have missed.

