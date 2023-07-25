In a recent development, instant messaging giant, WhatsApp, has broadened the reach of its Channels feature for broadcast messaging to seven more countries. This monumental expansion now includes Egypt, Chile, Peru, Malaysia, Ukraine, Kenya, and Morocco, further increasing WhatsApp's role in global communication.

The announcement was made through a tweet and a Threads post earlier. The move signifies the company's continuous efforts to enhance its user reach and engagement across different regions of the world.

WhatsApp debuted its Channels feature a month ago for subscribers based in Colombia and Singapore. The main objective behind the launch was to enable users to keep track of various NGOs, medical research institutions, local authorities, and fact-checking bodies, thereby receiving important updates. At the time it was unveiled, WhatsApp declared its intention to make this feature universally available within the current year.

Channels on WhatsApp represent one-sided communication venues where administrators can transmit text messages, photographs, and videos to individuals who have joined the channel. These channels can be discovered under a newly added 'Updates' tab, empowering users to consistently follow either global or local organizations according to their preferences.

In a related development, Instagram also amplified its Channels feature to a global scale after a trial run with a chosen group of users. Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram's parent company, Meta, is looking to develop this as a novel communication medium for creators for interacting with their followers.

Earlier in the month, WhatsApp launched a new standalone app exclusively for Wear OS, bringing with it features such as the ability to respond to chats, answer VoIP calls, and initiate new conversations. In today's evolving digital world, where no-code platforms like AppMaster are gaining traction, such initiatives from mainstream communication platforms are enhancing user-satisfaction and incredibly vital.