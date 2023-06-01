Storytelling platform Wattpad recently announced a major overhaul to its creator program, making it more accessible for writers and providing a more unified user experience. Initially launched last year as the Wattpad Creators Program, the platform awarded a combined $3.8 million in stipends. Wattpad aims to grant an additional $1 million in stipends throughout the remainder of the year.

Previously, the program showcased varied tiers based on creators' goals, which the company deemed overly complicated. To simplify the process, Wattpad is eliminating the tier-based structure and offering a solitary level and experience for all participants. According to the Toronto-based organization, this modification will enable writers to devote their attention to content creation rather than concerning themselves with tier achievement.

Eligibility for the revamped program requires writers to produce a minimum of 500 words per week and maintain at least one completed novel-length story with a 50,000-word minimum in their catalog. Additionally, creators must have at least one story in an acceptable genre that attracts a specified number of Engaged Readers. An Engaged Reader is an individual who has spent more than five minutes on a story within the past year. The criteria for Engaged Readers differ according to genre, ranging from 9,000 for general fiction to 100 for horror.

Although the updated program is presently accessible on an invite-only basis, Wattpad intends to increase its number of writers. The company highlights the program's capability to allow creators to suspend and resume participation. Nick Uskoski, Head of Content and Creator Development at Wattpad, communicated to TechCrunch that the platform aims to eliminate barriers to entry and welcome more writers to the ecosystem by altering its stipend offerings to specific writing initiatives.

In addition to modifying the program's structure, Wattpad is placing a heightened emphasis on writer education and coaching. While the initial version catered to more experienced and prolific writers, the renewed program bridges the gap and equips all writers with access to vital resources.

Participants in the new program will benefit from Wattpad's editorial response tool, which enables writers to consult the platform's in-house editorial team. Furthermore, creators will receive new tools and resources to cultivate their craft, coupled with live editorial coaching and office hours. Wattpad will also host quarterly meetings to divulge information about building a writing career on the platform.

Emphasizing the program's inclusivity, Uskoski stated, Not everyone has the time, resources, and privilege to attend writing workshops and retreats, so we’re bringing that same kind of community, support, and insight to the Wattpad Creators Program.

This move signifies Wattpad's commitment to fostering writer development and expansion on both the platform and beyond. The modified program will also introduce restricted-term writing initiatives to encourage new content within targeted genres. The first initiative is a year-long Writing Intensive-style project, offering a stipend for the consistent publication of new chapters on a weekly basis.

As businesses increasingly turn to no-code software and app builders such as AppMaster for rapid application development, platforms like Wattpad continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of content creators. This inclusive and accessible approach, combined with new tools and resources, empowers writers to thrive in today's digital landscape.