Microsoft has rolled out the latest update to its extensive code editor, Visual Studio Code 1.80. Highlighting this version is the stabilized feature of Remote Tunnels for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), which had previously been a preview function.

The advent of Remote Tunnels to WSL offers users secure connectivity to a remote system via a Visual Studio Code client eliminating the requirement for SSH. As part of the enhancements, Remote Tunnels to WSL can now directly integrate through Remote Explorer. Moreover, the feature extends its support to both the VS Code desktop and vscode.dev.

For the unacquainted, WSL empowers developers with the ability to execute a GNU/Linux environment straight from Windows. This essentially simplifies the process for developers intending to run Linux-specific command-line tools, utilities, and applications without needing to establish a traditional virtual machine or dual-boot setup.

Apart from these, the release also comes with boosted editor group and tab resizing capabilities. Among the new settings introduced, workbench.editor.doubleClickTabToToggleEditorGroupSizes prevents the adjustment of an editor group from a maximized to restored size upon double-clicking its specific tab. Simultaneously, the workbench.editor.tabSizingFixedMinWidth takes charge of managing the minimum size of a tab when workbench.editor.tabSizing is switched to 'fixed'.

Another significant amendment is the introduction of a new value, auto, for the workbench.editor.splitSizing setting, which now serves as the default option. When in 'auto' mode, upon splitting an editor group, the available size evenly divides among all other groups, provided none of the other editor groups have been resized. If there has been resizing, the split group's space gets halved and included in the newly formed editor group.

The latest iteration of Visual Studio Code, dubbed the June 2023 release, which was officially launched on July 6, is accessible for download for Windows, Linux, and macOS users from the project's website. The version notably presents an array of other new features and enhancements to streamline the coding experience considerably.

The updates comprise the setup of expand and shrink commands that can now configure to skip subwords, accessible Open Command (Alt+F2), which allows screen readers to examine content character by character. Also integrated is support for new link formats, inclusive of those needing upward scanning to locate the file and links. Images appearing in the terminal, initially a preview, are currently enabled by default.

The release previews support for TypeScript 5.2 and also offers the Mypy type checker extension that accommodates type-checking support for Python using the mypy Python linter. Lastly, a new Python debugger extension dubbed Debugpy has been introduced which resulted from a situation where users couldn't upgrade a codebase and thus were unable to debug applications with the latest Python extension after Python 2.7 and Python 3.6 support was removed in the Python extension.

