Internet behemoth Instagram has embarked on a new journey with the launch of Threads, rapidly securing its position as a potential game-changer in the social media sphere. Remarkably, this new addition to Instagram's diverse portfolio garnered over 30 million sign-ups within the first 24 hours of its initiation, according to Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram's parent company Meta's CEO. The volume of active participation is equally impressive, with more than 95 million posts - or threads - and 190 million likes circulated on the newly-minted platform.

The app, which was unveiled on Wednesday, evenings recorded a significant user influx, notably earlier than the original debut planned for Thursday. The technology enthusiasts' response to Threads has been stellar, making it the number one free app on the App Store within no time. It's available for iOS and Android users.

Despite its overpowering popularity at the outset, Threads is yet to incorporate several key features. For instance, users can't independently delete their Threads accounts – they would have to eliminate their Instagram profile to do so. Features like Direct Messages and reverse-chronological following feed are absent. Yet, the outpouring numbers from the nascent stages of its launch indicate an auspicious inception for Meta’s new venture, bringing a fresh wave of competition to platforms like Twitter.

