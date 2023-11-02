Snowflake Unleashes Enhanced Developer Toolkit, Introduces Cost Optimization Mechanism for Snowpark

At its Snowday annual conference, Snowflake, a front-runner in the cloud-based data warehousing space, revealed a series of enhancements slated for its developer platform, Snowpark. These enhancements, predominantly in a preview phase, feature novel development interfaces and augmented machine learning capabilities.

Among the new products in the pipeline are Snowflake Notebooks, Snowpark ML Modelling API, and enhanced Snowpark ML Operations.

Designed to offer programmers an interactive, cell-based coding environment, the Snowflake Notebooks align with both SQL and Python. The company highlighted that developers could leverage these built-in notebooks to code, train, and deploy models through Snowpark ML, along with visualizing results using chart elements from Streamlit, among other functionalities.

Snowpark's ML Modelling API, expected to be generally accessible shortly, would infuse more power into the hands of developers and data scientists. With this feature, they can supercharge their feature engineering, making model training more straightforward by integrating AI and ML frameworks straight into data hosted on Snowflake.

Simultaneously, Snowpark ML Operations is set to receive a facelift with additional functionalities. These include an upgrade to the Snowpark Model Registry and an end-to-end Snowflake Feature Store, designed to create, store, manage, and serve machine learning features for inference as well as model training. The Feature Store is currently undergoing private preview.

As another effort to streamline app development and data pipeline operations, Snowflake plans to introduce a new facility called Database Change Management, soon slated for private preview. As per the company, this feature would allow developers to code declaratively and effortlessly templatize their work, enabling them to manage Snowflake objects across diverse environments.

The company has additionally announced that its Native Application Framework would soon roll out on leading cloud service platforms. This framework is expected to be generally available on AWS in the near future, while its public preview for Microsoft Azure is imminent.

Snowflake also hinted at a new cost management interface in the pipeline, aimed at helping enterprises manage expenditure of Snowflake. This development is in response to the mounting pressure on technology providers, Snowflake included, to help enterprises optimize their spending, analysts have shared.

As Hyoun Park, Principal Analyst at Amalgam Insights, explained, the new interface aims to address the concerns centered around soaring costs as cloud data warehouses scale rapidly. This initiative is crucial for Snowflake to retain large data warehouses that might consider transitioning to alternate solutions.

Highlighted by the emergence of third-party cost-management applications including Bluesky and Finout, Snowflake is under continuous pressure for cost optimization. The new cost management interface will unify existing features while introducing new ones. These will allow administrators to monitor account-level usage and spending metrics in one place.

This interface will also track changes in the value of Snowflake credits over time due to the company's relentless performance improvements. Additionally, it will provide a spending control mechanism via set limits and notifications and supply recommendations to optimize resource allocation on Snowflake. The new recommendations functionality is soon expected to enter private preview.

