SnapEDA Evolves into SnapMagic: Launching AI Co-pilot to Revolutionize Electronics Design

Unveiling its revolutionary image, SnapEDA announces its rebrand to SnapMagic and introduces an innovative suite of features set to redefine the landscape of electronics design. The platform taps into an exciting era of automation and artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing its capabilities through these transformative technologies.

SnapMagic's inception traces back to the insightful perception of a seasoned electrical engineer, Natasha Baker. The platform's creation was her response to the lingering inefficiencies plaguing the construction of circuit boards. Baker was well-acquainted with the laborious task of producing digital representations for each component on the circuit board—a process that could extend into grueling weeks, depending on the design's complexity. Born out of the necessity for an improved procedure, she launched SnapEDA in 2013, establishing a reliable third-party digital model database that went on to join Y Combinator’s 2015 summer cohort.

The evolution of SnapEDA into SnapMagic unveils the company's ambitious desire to extend their services beyond the existing realm. “We’ve ascertained the lightning pace of AI progression and the exceptional benefits of copilot technologies to software engineers. With our proprietary database’s power, we found ourselves uniquely positioned to introduce this technology to hardware engineers,” observed Baker.

The birth of SnapMagic Copilot promises a new realm of possibilities. This advanced tool paves the way for automation in numerous labor-intensive tasks inherent to circuit board design. These include auto-completing common circuits, utilizing natural language to outline instructions for the PCB design tool, recommending components based on cost, power consumption stipulations, or supplier inventory, and automating comprehensive reference designs.

Although natural language processing tools tend to suffer from the drawback of “fabricating” facts, SnapMagic mitigates this risk by instilling a natural language interface rooted in fundamental circuit theory principles. Baker emphasizes their unique business model, aiming to be a facilitator and influencer within the $1.3 trillion electronics component domain, rather than compete with existing design tools. The strategy proves successful, leading to a staggering 55% of engineers purchasing the product recommended by the platform.

In its present form, SnapMagic Copilot is under private beta testing. However, an official rollout is on the horizon during the next quarter within PCB design tools Autodesk Fusion and Altium.

In the wake of its evolution, SnapMagic has also secured undisclosed funding led by Bow Capital, Vivek Ranadivé's fund. Notable contributors to this round include Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, GitHub founder Tom Preston-Werner, Friends & Family Capital, and others.

