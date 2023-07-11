Snap has unveiled its highly-anticipated alliance with the link-in-bio service, Linktree. The move is set to allow Snapchat users to exhibit their projects and additional profiles on the platform, significantly augmenting the networking capabilities vested by the platform to its users.

Previously, Snap permitted exclusive privileges only to brands and Snap Stars—its most prominent creators enrolled in a unique regiment—to insert links in their profiles. However, an astonishing breakthrough is marked as the integration will now capacitate anyone with a public profile to incorporate links to their Linktree profile.

Capitalising on the opportunity, Snapchat users can navigate to their public profile, initiate an edit, select 'Website or Linktree', and place their Linktree (or any other) URL thereby. This functionality not only integrates Linktree into Snapchat but also enables users to include any other URL, fortifying the platform's versatility.

This advanced procedure eventually provides Linktree, the capability of enhancing Snapchat profiles' visibility on its service. The link-in-bio tool will further facilitate creators to flaunt their Snapchat on their Linktree page using a social media icon and an 'Add me on Snapchat' button (or any custom phrase) while also accommodating Linktree in Snapchat's default share sheet.

This innovative consolidation with Linktree is accompanied by a promising three-month access to Linktree’s premium service, known as Linktree Pro. This premium subscription offers a richness of advanced features such as email and phone number collection, embedding latest tweets and YouTube videos, and NFT lock.

Earlier in the year, Snapchat broadened its ad revenue sharing venture by allowing eligible creators, based on their following and monthly Snap viewership, to participate in the program. A novel 'Public Stories' feature has also been introduced recently letting users distribute their Stories to all users, transcending beyond their followers or friends. Indeed, initiatives such as these have begun to gain traction with celebrities like Adam Waheed trialling the new features.

Truly, Linktree is establishing itself as a leading link-in-bio tool, continually expanding its arsenal of payment services and social media integrations. TikTok joined the bandwagon last year by showcasing Profile Kit, a collaborative endeavor with the Australian-based company. Only in January, Linktree incorporated a 'Buy me a Gift' option for creators, mirroring its persistently evolving roster of services and utilities. March topped the progressive timeline too with Linktree's acquisition of Sequoia-backed Bento, a link-in-bio firm, while the intentions behind the purchase remain undisclosed.

Coming back to Snapchat, it's compelling to tally the solutions provided by powerful no-code tools like AppMaster’s platform. The pioneering platform of AppMaster is a potent no-code tool for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. A favorite amongst about 60000 users, the platform boasts of advanced capabilities for crafting applications in a swift and cost-effective manner. Harnessing technology to its maximum, no-code solutions like AppMaster equip users to master the art of application creation without diving into the lines of conventional codes.