In 2024's CES, all eyes were expected to be fixated on the advancements in AI technology. Indeed, AI was prevalent, occupying the limelight to a great extent. But to everyone's surprise, the grandstands, the most glamorous press releases, and some of the premier product presentations were all about television technology. Samsung's S95D OLED TV with its revolutionary glare-free screen emerged as the clear winner.

The anti-reflective display technology embedded in S95D ushers in an era of glare-free television viewing. This very innovation elevates an already established high-standard TV to a new level of daily-use excellence. Furthermore, this unrivaled viewing experience doesn't break the bank, making it an accessible product at general retail outlets like Best Buy.

The creations showcased at CES 2024 transcended all expectations, presenting a stellar range of OLED, QLED, Laser TV, and LCD technologies, all embodying features and upgrades that consumers crave. Contrary to the common perception of a price competition, the event presented TVs promising enhanced immersion for savoring the latest content without draining the consumer's budget.

The lineups of 2024 TV introduced at CES 2024 embodied remarkable enhancements in aspects such as picture quality, brightness, new structures, massive screen sizes, and pocket-friendly prices spanning every category.

Yet, it's worth noting that the Samsung S95D OLED TV wasn't the predicted showstopper. High-profile contenders included LG's Transparent OLED TV, TCL's 115-inch QD-MiniLED TV, Samsung's own The Premiere 8K 150-inch 8K projector, Hisense's radiant 110UX boasting 10,000 nits of brightness and 40,000 dimming zones, and C SEED's high-end 137-inch N1 folding TV with an astounding $200,000 price tag.

Nevertheless, standing tall amongst these giants, Samsung S95D with its subtle yet game-changing glare-free feature was indeed a sight to behold. The amalgamation of color, detail, contrast, dynamic range, and overall picture quality that this TV offers is unmatched by any other model at CES. The viewing quality remains consistent irrespective of the viewing angle, bright or dark room conditions, truly stamping Samsung's S95D as the best TV of CES 2024.