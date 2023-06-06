Apple's upcoming release of macOS Sonoma and iOS 17 includes a new Safari feature that promises to simplify the sharing of passkeys for improved security. Although the announcement did not make the spotlight during Apple's WWDC keynote, the introduction of the new Family Sharing function in Safari is a significant update for users.

Passkeys, Apple's digital alternative to the insecure text-based passwords, were initially launched at WWDC last year. With the forthcoming updates to Apple's desktop and mobile operating systems, users can now securely share passkeys with other individuals or groups. This enhanced sharing capability is facilitated through Keychain, Apple's password manager that stores account information and passwords. Equipped with end-to-end encryption, Keychain ensures that no one, including Apple, can access the passkey data.

Apple's recent press release elaborates on the new feature, stating, For easier and more secure password and passkeys sharing, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. Everyone in the group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date. Since sharing is through iCloud Keychain, it’s end-to-end encrypted.

Additionally, users can now manage shared passkeys, thanks to the introduction of the Family Passwords tab in the Settings app. In earlier versions (iOS 16 and macOS Catalina), users could share passkeys and website or app passwords via AirDrop, which was less secure. This approach has now been significantly improved with the latest update to Apple's browser.

