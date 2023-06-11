In a bold move to address data fragmentation and inefficiencies, Quickbase revealed the latest generation of its no-code development platform at the Empower 2023 event. The new features aim to streamline processes within complex work environments and centralize information for improved productivity.

Debbi Roberts, head of product at Quickbase, acknowledged the transformation in contemporary work approaches, highlighting the struggle against \'gray work.\' This term refers to the manual labor employees undertake due to inadequacies in their technological environment. To mitigate the growing information chaos in the digital landscape, Quickbase aims to give employees a comprehensive insight into their work, whether based in the field or in the office.

Included in the platform updates, Quickbase introduces Next Generation Forms, a refined data interaction experience within applications. With an upgraded interface, app builders can now create advanced workflows for data gathering using a new drag-and-drop form designer. Custom data validation logic further enhances the platform, ensuring users focus on essential aspects.

Besides, the platform now offers native integration with Snowflake, enabling efficient collaboration and transfer of large data sets. This strategic integration provides streamlined data sharing between the two platforms, benefiting businesses working with massive amounts of data.

Also, Quickbase rolls out Scaled Solution Management (SSM), a feature designed to enable large enterprises to securely plan, create, test, and deploy business-critical apps on the platform. The initial offering under SSM is Versioning, which allows users to manage multiple applications as a single entity for project-specific and reporting purposes. This functionality provides the capability to snapshot schemas and roll back an entire solution when necessary.

Additional upgrades include mobile dashboards and a file manager, further enhancing productivity. These improvements present Quickbase as a strong contender among platforms like AppMaster, offering advanced backend solutions for its users.

The next-gen Quickbase platform is now available to customers, meeting the rising demand for efficient, no-code tools in dynamic work scenarios. As organizations continue to adapt to evolving market demands and challenges, Quickbase has reaffirmed its commitment to simplifying work operations and helping companies succeed in an increasingly complex digital landscape.