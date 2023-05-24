Google has unveiled a revolutionary new AI-driven tool during its Marketing Live event: the Product Studio. This innovative offering enables merchants to generate custom product imagery, streamlining the entire process and maximizing value from existing images. The tool will be integrated within Merchant Center Next, a platform that empowers businesses to optimize their products' visibility across Google's network.

With the Product Studio, merchants can create tailored images free of charge, eliminating the need for costly new photoshoots. By leveraging the power of generative AI, businesses can easily request specific imagery featuring amended product details or seasonal variations. This might include a skincare product surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background or even an image with the background removed for a cleaner, more focused look.

Additionally, the Product Studio tool can enhance the quality of small or low-resolution images without necessitating a reshoot. This feature will revolutionize the way merchants present their offerings online

Google is planning to roll out Product Studio for US merchants within the next few months. The tool will also be accessible to businesses operating on the Google and YouTube app on Shopify. Matt Madrigal, the vice president and general manager of Merchant Shopping at Google, emphasized during a press briefing the vital role AI has played in Google Shopping products and how Product Studio brings this advanced technology directly to small and medium-sized businesses.

Moreover, Google is streamlining the process of listing products on Merchant Center Next. Rather than manually inputting product information, merchants will now benefit from auto-populated product feeds driven by website data parsing. Businesses have the flexibility to edit, add or delete the pulled data or simply opt-out of this functionality. Google is also consolidating insight reports in the Performance tab, making it easier for merchants to analyze their best-selling products, competitors, and user engagement metrics on both Search and Maps.

For merchants with both an online presence and physical stores, Merchant Center Next will now display their entire product inventory in one comprehensive view. This complete overview simplifies the management of product inventory across multiple channels. New insights about the potential benefits of remedying errors in product data will also be provided in the platform, enabling businesses to prioritize updates more effectively.

Merchant Center Next is gradually rolling out to new users, with plans to upgrade smaller businesses in the coming months. The global rollout is slated to be completed in 2024. Merchants will receive notifications when the new experience is ready to be activated.

Platforms such as AppMaster.io, which provides robust no-code backend tools and mobile application development solutions also empower businesses to establish a strong online presence. By integrating functionality like Google's Product Studio with these innovative platforms, SMBs can reap the full benefits of the digital landscape.