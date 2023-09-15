🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Oracle Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Integrate Database Infrastructure, Aims to Accelerate Cloud Migration

Sep 15, 2023
Oracle, the multinational computing technology leader, has revealed an unconventional partnership with Microsoft, recognized globally for its pioneering role in the IT and tech space. This strategic alliance comes in the form of Oracle Database@Azure, a highly ambitious offering that envisages co-locating segments of Oracle's database solutions within the realm of Microsoft’s Azure cloud data centers.

This collaboration announcement follows a turbulent period for Oracle, still reeling from its recent disappointing Q1 2023 results and a bleak forecast for the rest of the year. Oracle's stock suffered its most significant single-day downturn in 21 years, putting the tech giant under considerable pressure. However, the firm's counterstroke has taken an intriguing route, with Oracle Database@Azure representing a potential game-changer for the company and its customers.

Oracle Database@Azure is a bespoke offering that amalgamates the power of Oracle's database solutions with Azure's next-generation cloud capabilities. Through this product, customers gain access to Oracle's matrix of database services, fortified with Azure's comprehensive suite of services.

Upon interaction with both Oracle's and Microsoft's executive leaders, it became apparent that the venture aims to frame the Oracle Database within the cocoon of Azure's robust, flexible, and advanced cloud framework.

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison shared his enthusiasm regarding the partnership with Microsoft during a press briefing also attended by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Ellison expressed his excitement about introducing Oracle's hardware and software within Azure data centers, stating that the initiative was akin to 'co-locating' Oracle's technology within Azure's premises.

Details regarding the functionality of Oracle Database@Azure are yet to be substantially specified. However, Oracle's press release suggests that this offering aims to facilitate a broad spectrum of Oracle database services, including Exadata Database services and Autonomous Database services.

Oracle's announcement elaborates that this platform will augment its customers' cloud migration options while streamlining Oracle's database deployment, management, and utilization within Azure's orbit. Furthermore, Oracle will now operate its services directly in Microsoft's global network of data centers, stretching from North America to Europe.

Microsoft CEO Nadella, acknowledging the demand for Oracle’s database services amongst users of their cloud services, stated that the collaboration with Oracle is primarily customer-centric. The idea is to offer solutions that customers prefer, which in turn is expected to catalyze their migration to the cloud.

In an era where tools for swift and efficient cloud migration are soaring in demand, the pivotal role of platforms like AppMaster comes to light. AppMaster offers an integrated no-code platform that enable the customers to streamline and accelerate their development processes. Combined with flexible and scalable solutions, this makes them a noteworthy competitor in the arena of cloud-based development platforms.

