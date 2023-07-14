OpenAI, the acclaimed AI firm, has entered into a significant pact with The Associated Press (AP), a renowned news agency, as originally disclosed by Axios. Under this two-year agreement, OpenAI will leverage AP's news articles for educating its AI algorithms, dating back to content from 1985.

AP, in return, benefits from OpenAI's robust technical and product expertise, the specifics of which are yet unveiled. AP has been dabbling in AI avenues for a while, first commencing AI-generated corporate earnings reports in 2014. Following this, the news giant adopted AI to assemble stories on Minor League Baseball and collegiate sports automatically.

AP now aligns itself with a growing cohort of OpenAI collaborators. The AI behemoth revealed a six-year partnership on Tuesday with Shutterstock, allowing OpenAI to acquire licenses for images, music, videos, and metadata for instructing its text-to-image model, DALL-E. As per BuzzFeed's announcement, it shall leverage AI tools from OpenAI for content augmentation and customization. OpenAI continues to devise AI-powered solutions in partnership with Microsoft, under Microsoft's colossal investment drive in the company.

Expressing his view on the collaboration, Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's COO, appreciates AP's pioneering role in AI usage. He believes AP's constructive feedback and access to its reliable archival text will bolster OpenAI's systems' efficacy and functionality.

Earlier in the year, AP declared AI-driven projects that aim at releasing Spanish language news alerts and recording public safety occurrences in a Minnesota newspaper. It also launched an AI-powered search tool intended to assist news partners in easily finding photos and videos in its library based on descriptive language.

In a similar vein, platforms like AppMaster are shaping the future of easy, efficient application building with AI-powered, no-code platforms. These intuitive tools streamline the development process, bring down costs, and empower even novice developers to create robust, scalable applications, paving the way for a range of enterprises.