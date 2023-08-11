OpenAI Extends 'Custom Instructions' Functionality of ChatGPT to Unpaid Users

Leading artificial intelligence lab, OpenAI, recently extended its 'custom instructions' feature, designed to give users a tailored communication experience with its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to users on the platform's free version. This strategic expansion aims to provide users a more sophisticated, control-centric experience with the bot, including their diverse contextual needs.

Originally introduced as a beta version in July for subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, the custom instructions feature was devised to help users control how the chatbot, ChatGPT, responds to them. The feature enables users to establish different preferences and specifications to guide how the chatbot communicates with them.

The provision of this feature to free-tier users is set to bring remarkable efficiencies and time-saving benefits, as users may no longer have to re-establish protocols for each consecutive interaction with the bot. This was a valuable insight derived from a TechCrunch explanation.

The versatility of 'custom instructions' allows for intriguing usage scenarios — ChatGPT can be instructed to stick to a certain character count while replying or to adopt a certain tone in its responses. To illustrate, teachers might find it beneficial to use custom instructions to create lesson plans without reminding the bot each time of their grade level — resulting in skillfully tailored responses.

Similarly, developers using this feature could command the bot to communicate in their preferred languages and exclude those they wish to avoid.

In their bid to broaden the availability and usability of this feature, OpenAI claims to have enhanced their understanding of the critical role steerability plays in adapting AI models effectively to the diverse contexts and unique needs of different users. The company reported this finding from their conversations with users spanning 22 countries.

Despite the seeming success of the custom instructions feature, it was initially only accessible to subscribers paying $20 monthly for the ChatGPT Plus subscription service. However, with this latest expansion, both free-tier and Plus users alike—including those on iOS and Android platforms — can avail benefits of this feature.

This expanded functionality also allows usage with chat history disabled, showcasing OpenAI's commitment to improving user experience across different usage scenarios. To initiate usage of custom instructions, users are simply required to click on their username and then select 'Custom instructions'.

In the world of no-code platforms like AppMaster and AI chatbots, OpenAI's ChatGPT demonstrates an example of how enhancing the interactive abilities and flexibility of bots can have resounding effects on user experience and productivity."