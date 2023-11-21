OpenAI Board Reportedly in Discussions with Sam Altman about Potential CEO Return

The board of directors of OpenAI, the famous artificial intelligence (AI) research company, are believed to be in high-level discussions with Sam Altman as they consider the possibility of his comeback as CEO. Altman is particularly well-known for co-founding OpenAI and his tenure as president at Y Combinator.

Reports suggest the speculative talks might lead to Altman taking up the coveted position as OpenAI CEO within the week. These discussions are ongoing with key board member Adam D’Angelo, who is also the CEO of Quora. Of course, it's plausible that other pivotal board members are also being looped in on these conversations.

A variety of potential outcomes are under consideration. One scenario envisages Altman returning to the board temporarily, while another includes former Salesforce Inc. co-CEO Bret Taylor joining a refreshed board. This is consistent with rumors that Taylor could be a prospective pick for the OpenAI board, as were reported over the weekend.

Apart from the board members, key investors like Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and Sequoia Capital are also reported to be participating in the negotiations. They are said to be actively advocating for Altman’s comeback. As the bitter crisis in management unfolds, the hope is to finalize a solution and thereby minimize the ambiguity surrounding OpenAI's future, both internally and more broadly, by Thanksgiving.

If Altman's return does come to fruition, it will entail a reversal of his previous acceptance of Microsoft's offer to establish and lead a new AI research lab. Collaborating with him in this venture would have been Greg Brockman, former president of OpenAI. It's believed that Altman insists on dramatic changes in management and governance at OpenAI as a precondition for his return. And such an overhaul in the company’s hierarchy could also be favored by major OpenAI backers, one notable example of which is Microsoft.

Circumstances at OpenAI have escalated dramatically with Altman's seemingly firing on Friday. Thereafter, the company's management team and supporters kicked off candidate evaluations for a revamped board, apparently gearing up for Altman’s potential return. Separately the board initiated their own CEO search, eventually bringing their choice down to Emmett Shear.

With the dust still far from settled, OpenAI’s workforce is reportedly in upheaval. More than 700 out of approximately 770 employees have collectively signed a letter demanding the board’s resignation and Altman's reinstatement. It's worth noting that amidst the ongoing turmoil, other significant players in the tech industry, like Salesforce and Microsoft, are set to capitalize on the situation by presenting proposals for matching compensation packages to any OpenAI researcher who chooses to jump ship and join their teams.

The resolution of this landmark power struggle will undoubtedly chart the path forward for OpenAI, as the company ambitiously strides towards its AI research goals.