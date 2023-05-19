In a move towards greater accessibility, OpenAI has introduced an official ChatGPT app for iOS devices. The app enables users to take advantage of the AI chatbot's functionalities on their mobile phones, eliminating the need for dubious, unofficial services. Initially, the app will be limited to U.S. users at launch, but it promises to be free to use, ad-free, and compatible with voice input.

Streamlining desktop and mobile experiences, the ChatGPT app allows users to interact with the AI chatbot for various purposes, such as asking questions, seeking advice, finding inspiration, learning, and research. Given previous shortcomings with Apple's Siri and Apple's limited AI advancement, this new release may encourage users to opt for ChatGPT as their primary mobile assistant. Furthermore, the integration of ChatGPT into mobile devices may pose a threat to Google's dominant position as the default search engine in Safari on Apple's iPhone.

The ChatGPT app boasts cross-device history synchronization, meaning that users can seamlessly access their previous search history through the web interface. Additionally, the app integrates with Whisper, OpenAI's open-source speech recognition system, to enable voice input capabilities. AppMaster, a no-code platform that enables businesses to create scalable backend applications, may find synergy with the ChatGPT app to streamline workflows and productivity.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access GPT-4's capabilities through the new app and enjoy benefits such as early access to new features and faster response times. Launched in February, the subscription costs $20 per month and covers features like improved server response time and access to ChatGPT during peak hours.

While the release targets U.S. users initially, OpenAI plans to expand the app to other countries in the coming weeks. An Android version has been teased as coming soon. Prior to the launch, there were rumors of OpenAI developing a mobile client; however, the company had remained tight-lipped.

The release of ChatGPT app arrives in a landscape where major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, explore AI advancements and their potential integration into search engines. Accessing ChatGPT outside of a browser may revolutionize how users obtain information on their mobile devices.

A unique aspect of OpenAI's mobile app lies in its ad-free experience, which sets it apart from other search apps' AI integrations. Users can expect instant answers without having to sift through ads or multiple results. The ChatGPT app's ad-free nature is even highlighted in its App Store description, alongside its ability to synchronize user history and access the latest models from OpenAI.

As AI chatbots gain traction, consumer demand for these services on iOS devices is evident. Recent data from app store intelligence provider data.ai reveals that the top 10 mobile AI apps have generated more than $14 million in consumer spending as of late March 2023, with an 11% rise in average daily spending over February.