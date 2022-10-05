The increasing demand for specialized technical skills in the tech industry is driving a significant talent shortage, with over 40 million skilled tech workers needed to meet current needs, according to Grid Dynamics. This figure is projected to exceed 85 million by 2030. Many experts believe that no-code app development tools – which enable users without technical knowledge to create custom applications through visual drag-and-drop interfaces – could alleviate this crisis.



To promote widespread adoption of no-code, Creatio CEO Katherine Kostereva has partnered with product management expert Burley Kawasaki to develop the first vendor-agnostic No-Code Playbook. The playbook is designed to help organizations understand how to effectively implement no-code tools and methodologies, as well as debunk common myths surrounding no-code development. Several leading tech companies offer no-code platforms, including Microsoft and Salesforce. Specialized players in this market include Appy Pie, Quickbase, Zoho, Airtable, AppSheet, and AppMaster. In fact, the global no-code development platforms market size was valued at $12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to surge to $68.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 24%, according to Emergen Research.



The streamlined process of no-code development offered by these platforms allows non-developers to create applications using visual tools without prior programming knowledge. This approach can deliver apps more efficiently, improve alignment, and increase agility. Kostereva has likened the disruptive potential of no-code app development to the introduction of cloud computing in the 2010s. As more knowledge workers leverage no-code tools, the reliance on technical resources can be decreased, making it easier for businesses to meet automation demands. However, misconceptions about no-code app development persist. Kostereva identifies two prevailing myths – the belief that no-code tools are unsuitable for large organizations and the fear that these tools will render software developers obsolete. The No-Code Playbook aims to dispel these false notions and highlight real-world examples of no-code app development in both large and small organizations.



The playbook, which focuses primarily on enterprise automation, outlines the no-code development lifecycle in three phases: design, go-live, and everyday delivery. Organizations can also find guidance on the right deployment strategy for their needs, encompassing do-it-yourself, center of excellence, and fusion-team delivery models. Creatio emphasizes that the No-Code Playbook is vendor-agnostic, aiming to advance the industry, standardize best practices, and increase no-code technology adoption for organizations of all sizes. With the electronic version available on Amazon and their official website, the printed edition is set to be released later this year.