Microsoft's AI Assistant, Copilot, Now Accessible on Android and iOS Platforms

In what seemed like a synchronized launch during the past holiday season, tech giant, Microsoft, released its AI Assistant, Copilot, on both Android and iOS platforms. MS Copilot, previously known as Bing Chat, is a simulated intelligence chatbot resembling OpenAI’s ChatGPT in functionality.

Like any other AI chatbot, this app facilitates user interaction with artificial intelligence. By simply typing in a question or command, users receive responses generated by AI. Copilot shines in its usefulness, allowing us to harness its power to draft emails, compose stories or scripts, build travel plans, craft job resumes etc. A standout feature of the app is its 'Image Creator', which is based on DALL·E 3. This feature can be manipulated for content creation, logo designing, background customizations, storyboard visual creations and a lot more.

The immense potential of this offering is encapsulated in the app’s description which states, 'By integrating GPT-4's strength with the imaginative prowess of DALL·E 3, Copilot not only refines your design process but can also take your creativity to invigorating new levels.'

According to data mined from data.ai, a mobile intelligence provider, the app has witnessed over 1.5 million downloads worldwide across both platforms, making evident its successful release. Furthermore, users get free access to OpenAI’s coveted GPT-4 technology via Copilot, an important development as it presents an upgraded tech from OpenAI's own GPT app which has access only till GPT-3.5 and charges for any access to GPT-4.

The advent of Copilot is the result of Microsoft's renaming of Bing Chat to Copilot in November. Noteworthy is the similar functionality that Bing Chat offered on its platform. There are hints of Microsoft intending to supplant the Bing app with Copilot, though no explicit confirmation has been issued by them.

In addition to its debut on mobile platforms, Copilot has been available on the web for some time now. By launching Copilot on mobile, Microsoft aims to provide Copilot as a standalone service, extending its utility and reach even further. This development from Microsoft shows the potential that AI and related technologies have in many sectors. Similar platforms like AppMaster have proven their potential in backend and frontend software development in an increasingly AI-centered tech world.