The technosphere welcomes another significant social media player as Meta's latest platform, Threads, registers a colossal user base of 20 million — all within a staggering 12 hours of its debut. This instant popularity propels Threads into a commanding position in the rapidly changing social media landscape. Synonymous with Twitter in many respects, Threads integrates heavily with Instagram, permitting users to carry their Instagram usernames across to the new platform, as well as link up with their predetermined follower base.

Despite requiring users to download an additional application and establishing a new account, this process has evidently not deterred the enthusiastic adoption rate. Threads graced the virtual world at 7 p.m. ET, and the dawn of the next day saw the user count touching 20 million. A more precise estimation noted a meteoric rise to approximately 23,833,260 users at around 8:30 a.m. ET, implying an increase of over 1 million users within a short span of half an hour leading up to 8 a.m. The rate of growth and adoption of Threads by Meta is nothing short of impressive. CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, had also confirmed that Threads accumulated over 10 million users in just its first seven hours alone.

Threads adds to the growing list of Twitter-like platforms that have emerged in response to widespread dissatisfaction with the increasingly compromised user experience on Twitter. Prominent platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky have tried to provide reprieve, but Threads has successfully outperformed them in terms of user base growth. Its seamless integration with Instagram, which boasts an enormous and active user base, gives Threads a formidable headstart.

Even as this news breaks, the exponential growth of Threads shows no signs of decelerating — the social media platform could already be courting the 25 million users mark.