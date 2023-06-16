Mercedes-Benz is taking a leap forward in driving technology by incorporating OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, into their MBUX infotainment system. This new addition, available as a beta program for users in the United States, aims to elevate the current voice assistant capabilities, making the driving experience smarter and safer.

Presently, the MBUX system has a voice assistant that can carry out routine tasks like making phone calls or providing map directions. The ChatGPT integration is expected to surpass these abilities and offer a more intelligent and natural interaction. According to Mercedes-Benz, the ChatGPT integration will enhance the voice assistant's ability to comprehend and engage in natural language, enabling expanded response capabilities on a broader range of topics.

With this update, users can enjoy more interactive and organic conversations with the MBUX voice assistant, experiencing improved responses to daily questions, the capacity to engage in follow-up queries, and the advantage of holding two-way conversations. As a result, drivers can receive more comprehensive answers to their inquiries, all while maintaining focus on the road ahead.

In order to bring ChatGPT functionality to their vehicles, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service. The automobile manufacturer has also prioritized privacy when developing this feature. Even though ChatGPT has faced criticism for using users' personal and sensitive data to improve its performance, Mercedes-Benz has taken strict measures to ensure data privacy for its customers.

As stated by the carmaker, Mercedes-Benz holds complete authority over the IT processes in the background. Voice command data is collected and stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it undergoes anonymization and analysis to prevent unauthorized access or misuse of sensitive information.

With this integration, Mercedes-Benz demonstrates its commitment to creating advanced and user-friendly driving experiences for its customers. As no-code platforms like AppMaster.io continue to grow and revolutionize other domains within the tech industry, automotive companies like Mercedes-Benz are focused on introducing innovative solutions that combine AI, IoT, and other advanced technologies within their products for increased functionality and an enhanced user experience.