Melissa and Esri Unite to Refine Consumer Data with Location Intelligence

In a strategic collaboration designed to enhance data-driven decisions, Melissa, a leader in address verification solutions, has joined forces with Esri, the trailblazing entity in location intelligence known for its ArcGIS platform.

This partnership capitalizes on the combined strengths of both companies, with Melissa bringing to the table its highly regarded Global Address Verification tool. This resource allows for the real-time verification of addresses, which is instrumental for retailers in avoiding additional costs spawned from undelivered shipments. Moreover, the tool's autocomplete functionality not only accelerates the address input process but also helps curb input errors, thus improving the overall shopper experience.

The integration with Esri's sophisticated ArcGIS system empowers Melissa's clientele with advanced customer insights. Businesses can now better tailor shopping encounters, enhance the efficiency of delivery logistics, and bolster measures to prevent fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, this alliance enables Melissa to tap into Esri's expansive and precise address database, thereby magnifying the effectiveness of data accuracy solutions for eCommerce retailers. Bud Walker, the chief information officer at Melissa, highlights the potential of combining data quality with location services, outlining how such synergy is key for nurturing consumer delight and cultivating enduring brand allegiance.

