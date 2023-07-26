Intensifying the democratizing wave of AI capabilities, Graft, an emerging tech startup, emerged last year with a profoundly promising AI development platform in its beta stage. The daring ambition behind this exclusive platform is to make AI accessible to every business regardless of size and engineering resources.

The ability of Graft to attract a $10 million seed investment validates the uniqueness and potential of this endeavor. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Graft is currently inviting businesses to request access to the AI platform, thereby allowing more organizations to benefit from its transformative potential - all in a systematically controlled manner.

The company's co-founder and CEO, Adam Oliner, first conceived the idea for Graft during his tenure as the AI head at Slack. As technology evolves, Oliner noticed how the AI enthusiasm sparked by ChatGPT has brought AI to the forefront of business discussions. However, he emphasizes that there's a significant difference between tinkering with ChatGPT and creating a production-grade AI application.

Oliner told TechCrunch, 'There’s a glaring gap in the market between shiny, toy-like platforms that are unfit for production and established platforms that are mostly inaccessible to non-experts. We envision Graft as bridging this divide with a production-grade, contemporary AI platform that’s universally accessible.'

In Oliner's view, while bespoke systems like ChatGPT have brilliantly depicted what's possible with AI, developing AI applications hasn’t necessarily become any simpler. Complying with the intricate nature of these systems, the path to production still remains arduous.

To mitigate these issues, Graft has launched a set of applications intended to facilitate quick results for businesses without the need to build an application from scratch. The platform introduces the concept of apps, which are essentially templatized use-cases that businesses can promptly turn into full-fledged production cases tailored to their data requirements.

Ceilings of possibilities include visual search and identifying customer champions amongst the company's current offerings. Sign-ups are simple and straightforward, necessitating just a Graft account, selection of a predefined template, and pointing to the required data. Thereafter, Graft manages the infrastructure required to operate the application.

Radical Ventures led the recent investment of $10 million with participation from GV, and the company, Graft, now boasts a total funding amount of $14.5 million, including a pre-seed round worth $4.5 million in the previous year.

Enabling every business to access the capabilities of AI is increasingly relevant in accelerating no-code and low-code development, much like the approach taken by AppMaster, an advanced no-code platform. With these continued efforts, the future of AI application development appears to be leaning towards widespread accessibility, reducing the concentration of AI capabilities amongst a handful of big players.