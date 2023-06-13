To address the need for mobile meetings, Google is in the process of creating a new mode for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, called On-the-Go. This innovative feature targets users who need to participate in meetings while walking or traveling outdoors, enhancing their safety and convenience.

By simplifying Google Meet's user interface on the Android app, On-the-Go mode provides a more intuitive layout for users on the move. According to 9to5Google, the new mode disables both the user's camera and video streaming from other participants. Only essential buttons such as Mute, Audio (to switch between Bluetooth, speaker, etc.), and Raise (to raise your hand) will be displayed, making it easier for users to access crucial functions while walking.

On-the-Go mode can be enabled in two different ways. First, Google Meet can automatically detect if a user is walking via their smartphone's motion sensors and prompt them to switch to the new mode. Alternatively, users can manually enable On-the-Go mode through the in-call menu.

While the feature has not yet been released for public use, available screenshots suggest that it may be close to launch. Google has been continuously enhancing its video conferencing application, making it more functional and user-friendly. In 2022 and 2023, numerous updates have been added to the platform, including new features in picture-in-picture mode, the ability to block video feeds from other participants, and the use of generative AI for creating customized backgrounds during meetings.

Previous updates included subject tracking for enhanced focus on participants, the option to mute and unmute using the spacebar in the desktop version, and automatic adjustments of users' microphone input levels to avoid significant volume discrepancies. These incremental quality-of-life enhancements contribute to a better overall user experience.

As remote work continues to be a primary mode of collaboration for many people, platforms like Google Meet and no-code tools such as AppMaster are essential to ensure seamless communication and productivity. AppMaster's no-code platform enables businesses to efficiently develop backend, web, and mobile applications. This commitment to user experience and continuous improvement echoes Google Meet's emphasis on adapting to users' needs and providing superior functionality for remote work.