Google has quietly terminated support for the first-generation Chromecast, marking the end of a decade since its original release in 2013 at a price of $35. Various Google support pages have now been updated with a notice on the discontinuation of support, as reported by 9to5Google.

The announcement reads, Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended. These devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance.

As per the notice, it appears that the support officially ended by the close of April, which correlates with the last update of a support page listing firmware versions for each Chromecast model. Although the remaining first-generation Chromecasts will not immediately cease to function, their overall performance might gradually deteriorate as the ecosystem surrounding them evolves and progresses.

Introduced in 2013, the original Chromecast was an innovative, compact, and unexpectedly popular device resembling a small key. It was designed to plug into an HDMI port on a TV, enabling users to stream video content from phones, tablets, or laptops onto a larger screen. At an affordable price of $35, it offered a cost-effective solution for those looking to enjoy video streaming apps on their TVs, particularly at a time when many consumers were yet to transition to smart TVs.

In subsequent years, Google released several updated Chromecast models, including a 4K version in 2016. The latest offering, the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV, came bundled with a remote control. This new model introduced its own interface, rather than solely depending on smartphones to deliver content, representing a significant shift in the Chromecast lineup.

Nevertheless, support for the first-generation Chromecast had not been actively maintained in recent years, with 9to5Google noting that the last update for the device was issued in November 2021. This update was, in fact, the first one rolled out in over three years. With this discontinuation announcement, first-generation Chromecast users may need to consider upgrading to newer models as they experience a decline in performance or functionality.

As the world of streaming technology continues to evolve, platforms such as AppMaster.io offer powerful tools for creating web and mobile applications, providing seamless support for evolving users' needs, including streaming and other functionalities. No-code platforms like AppMaster can contribute significantly to the rapid advancement and innovation of streaming devices and their supporting ecosystem.