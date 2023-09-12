Google Amplifies Mobile App Conversion Rates With Updated Training Course

In its committed efforts to empower mobile application developers, Google has recently updated its Google Play Store Listing Certificate program. This initiative provides resources for developers aiming to increase user acquisition from their Play Store listings, ultimately maximizing app profitability.

Introduced in 2021, the certificate program is a comprehensive, self-directed training course outlining mobile marketing strategies. It seeks to democratize access to the industry's best practices, equipping every app maker with tools to attract and retain their target demographic.

The most recent refurbishment introduces content focusing on Custom Store Listings (CSLs) and Store Listing Experiments (STEs), both designed to bolster user conversions.

CSLs are meticulously curated versions of a Play Store listing catering to a range of users. These can be users from distinct geographical regions, or dormant users who need reactivation. The idea behind CSLs is to deliver personalized messaging that resonates with a specific user group. Google's internal research from November 2022 posits that effectively implemented CSLs can hike an app's monthly user activity by up to 3.5%.

On the other hand, STEs are analytics-driven tools that help determine which app elements (icons, descriptions, screenshots, etc.) are most likely to induce conversions. By offering insights into user behavior, STEs support developers in making effective strategic decisions.

The additions to the Google Play Store Training Program consist of four new courses that delve into custom store listings, modifications to four existing courses for increased relevance, and nine supplementary study guide videos. These resources present comprehensive guidance for developers aiming to fully leverage the Play Store's capabilities.

Adrian Mojica, the marketing creative from GameHouse (Spain), shed light on the conspicuous benefits of the program. Having applied the gained knowledge on store listing experiments, they boosted their game downloads by a whopping 60%, through just a simple alteration in the app icon. The program proves instrumental in understanding their audience and optimizing app visibility.

