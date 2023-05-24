Google recently revealed its intention to leverage generative AI technology in order to enhance the relevance of Search ads based on query context. The announcement was made during the tech giant's Google Marketing Live event. This development follows the release of automatically created assets (ACA) for Search ads last year, which utilizes landing page content and existing advertisements to produce headlines and descriptions.

Integrating generative AI with ACA allows Google to craft and adapt Search ads more efficiently in relation to the context of a user's query. For instance, if an individual searches for skin care for dry sensitive skin, the AI can draw from a company's landing page and current ads to create a more relevant headline such as Soothe Your Dry, Sensitive Skin. This update aims to improve the ad's relevance in Search results, increasing the chances of users clicking on the sponsored content.

Currently, the headlines Google refers to appear alongside the first few Sponsored posts seen on the Search results page. They are relatively generic and only slightly related to the query. With the upcoming AI-driven update, these headlines will be automatically adjusted to better match user queries, thereby helping brands gain more clicks on their ads.

Furthermore, Google introduced a new natural-language conversational experience within the Google Ads platform. This feature seeks to streamline campaign creation and simplify Search ads management. Users can simply provide a preferred landing page from their website, and Google AI will generate a summary of the page. The AI will then propose relevant assets for the campaign, including keywords, headlines, descriptions, images, and more. Users can review and modify these suggestions before launching the campaign. This conversational approach is designed to facilitate improved ad performance and make the process more user-friendly.

