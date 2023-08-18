Flutter's Latest Update 3.13: Advancements in Impeller Renderer & Introduction of New APIs for Foldable Devices

The latest stable version, Flutter 3.13, has been rolled out with an array of compelling improvements, primarily focusing on the Impeller, Flutter's cutting-edge graphics renderer, and debuting a fresh set of Engine APIs designed for foldable appliances.

With this release, the Impeller renderer underwent several optimizations on the iOS platform, which reduced latency. As a result, shader compilation issues have been resolved, leading to enhanced and seamless performance. The renewed Impeller outperforms previous benchmarks due to its heightened average throughput. Notably, the average frame rasterization time in the flutter/gallery transitions performance assessment has seen a marked reduction, effectively slashing the time by half when compared to the Skia renderer.

In the 3.10 version of Flutter, it was announced that wide gamut colors are accessible under a flag in conjunction with the use of Impeller. Acting on the feedback from users, wide gamut colors are now set default on iOS with the Impeller renderer.

Moreover, Flutter is moving towards developing the Vulkan backend for Impeller. However, they stated in their blog post that the quality level suitable for an official preview hasn't been achieved yet. They aim to deliver Impeller on Android with superior quality, a target that remains under progress. They anticipate a preview launch on Android in an upcoming stable release later this year.

Despite not having an Android preview, Flutter has implemented advanced optimizations that cater to both the OpenGL and the Vulkan backends in the Impeller Hardware Abstraction Layer. Notably, Android's average frame rasterization times have significantly improved in the flutter/gallery transitions performance benchmark. The team at Flutter is committed to enhancing the quality of the Android preview further.

In addition to its iOS and Android updates, Impeller for macOS is available in preview. Users can follow the guidance on the Impeller page to test and enable this feature in their app.

The update added a new API to fetch various display properties. The newly debuted getter FlutterView.display returns a Display object detailing the physical size, device pixel ratio, and refresh rate.

Flutter has also expanded its features by integrating camera-to-text recognition on iOS. When using TextField, users will be given an option to leverage the device camera to identify text and integrate it into the desired field. This promising, futuristic feature is a testament to Flutter's wave of innovation and relentless drive for user-oriented design.

The affordable no-code platform AppMaster is well-designed for businesses seeking to build interactive apps without the requisite of extensive coding knowledge. It offers similar benefits such as reduced latency and smooth application performance. With the rise in mobile applications, advanced platforms like AppMaster and Flutter are leading the charge in revolutionizing the user experience.